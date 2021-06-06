“We have weapons to neutralize Barça”

05/29/2021

Mary Pry, coach of the I raised, ensured that his team has “weapons to be able to neutralize Barça” this Sunday in the final of the Copa de la Reina. The Andalusian coach, who does not know the percentage of chances her team has of beating the winner of the First Iberdrola and the Champions League, admitted that she, as a coach, believes that this Barça team is “the most complete team” who is going to face.

“Even so, she has her weaknesses like we do too,” warned the Levantine coach, who added that “of course they are favorites,” but recalled that throughout the season they have shown that they will “compete from minute one to the last”. “Tomorrow’s is a final and I have no doubt that my players are going to leave everything on the pitch to be able to lift the title,” said Pry, for whom the key to the final for Levante is “to be a team, work a lot defensively and offensively, and not lose identity “.

“What we are not going to do for sure is lower our arms, as we demonstrated the other day in the semifinals against Atlético. Until the last minute, Levante will always be alive“said the Levante coach. She also indicated that they have had one less day of rest than their rival, but that it was not something that he was going to use as an excuse, as well as that his team has recovered very well despite the demanding game they had. to overcome.

María Pry said that Levante this season “has improved as a team, collectively, giving it the importance that word deserves”, with which they have been able to overcome all difficulties by creating “a family with a clear identity, with a very clear work path”.

“We are going to go out to die and win”

For her part, the Levante captain, Maria AlharillaHe commented that they will have to play their tricks and that in his opinion the key “will be to play solid, be strong defensively and take advantage of opportunities.” “We are aware of the rival in front of us. The ‘favorite’ label is unnecessary. I am aware, but We also know the team we have, what we are going to play and we are going to go from minute one to the final“, he said. Alharilla insisted that they are” going to go all out “and try to take advantage of the weaknesses that Barcelona may have to achieve their first title in the nine years they have been at Levante.

Natasa Andonova, a former Barça player for two seasons, commented that “it would be something very nice to lift the Cup tomorrow.” “We dream for this and tomorrow only the soul and heart win, nothing more. We have had a very good season, we have played a final, the Super Cup, tomorrow another and we are fighting for the Champions League. We are not afraid of anyone, we will go out to die and win“She declared. She congratulated Barcelona on the Champions League title and although she admitted that” you always have a special feeling when you play with your former teammates, “she is” happy and proud “to be able to play this final with Levante.