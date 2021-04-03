We have unfinished business. The new trailer for Black Widow

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Black Widow to remind us of the new release date

The new trailer for Black Widow, solo film of the avenger played by Scarlett Johanson, reviews the history of the character throughout the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, showing scenes from the films of Captain America: Civil war, The Avengers, The age of Ultron, as well as the time of his sacrifice on Vormir to obtain the soul gem; and sheds some more light on the untold story of her childhood and relationship with Alexei / Red Guardian and Yelena Belova.

You can see the new trailer below:

Black Widow will be an action-packed spy thriller, in which Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, will have to face the darkest chapters of her history when a dangerous conspiracy related to her past emerges.

Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to end her, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the trail of shattered relationships she left behind long before she became an Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson reprises the role of Natasha / Black Widow, Florence Pugh plays Yelena (a character we will also see in the series Hawkeye), David Harbor plays Alexei / The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz is Melina, William Hurt will be once plus General T. Ross; full cast Ray Winstone, OT Fagbenle, Michelle Lee, Olivier Richters, Nanna Blondell, Joakim Skarli, Obie Matthew, Paul O’Kelly, Ty Hurley, John Wolfe, Andrew Byron, Simona Brown-Zivkovska, Rob Horrocks, Dale Liner, Liran Nathan, Roman Green, Daniel Joseph Woolf, Stephen Samson, Adam Prickett, Wong Charlie, Edward L. Oliver, Luigi Boccanfuso, Omar Alboukharey and Oliver Simms among others.

The film Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

The film Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

The Marvel Studios film will arrive after many delays in theaters and simultaneously on Disney + with premium access on July 9.