“We have two cars that can fight for the championship”

06/15/2021 at 4:10 PM CEST

Red Bull’s Mexican Formula 1 driver Sergio perez He stated that it is a “great boost” for the team to know that they have two cars that can fight for the championship, and that “the whole team wants to win.”

The driver expressed his joy at his second F1 victory, the first since joining Red Bull: “I am very proud. It is a victory that shows the amount of work we have done since January.” “It is the proof that hard work always pays off,” he added in the interview with his team.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix was interrupted by a red flag (after the clash of the Dutch Max verstappen against the wall) that caused the last two laps of the race to be made with a new start from a standstill with `Czech´ located in the most advanced position of the grid.

“I thought I had a lot to lose. It was only two laps, so I tried to make the best possible start and, for different reasons, it was not like that. In the end we were lucky because who knows what would have happened if I had made a good start with Hamilton having brake problems, “he said.

“It’s only the sixth race, it doesn’t matter where we are now. The important thing is where we finish in Abu Dhabi (last race of the championship),” he said of Red Bull’s first place in the constructors ‘championship and its third place in the drivers’ championship. .

“I have been in F1 for so long that I know that many things can happen. We have to bow our heads and work, what happened is history and we have to look ahead,” he said.

Perez I also talk about his teammates, Max verstappen and thai Alex albon: “I think that Max he deserved to win the race, it was very unfortunate. Alex He’s working a lot with the engineers and the simulator, I really appreciate the work he does for the team. “

The next Grand Prix will be held in France, at the Paul Ricard circuit. “Checo´ Pérez He arrives as third in the classification (69 points) and will seek to reduce the gap with English Lewis hamilton (101) and Verstappen (105). Lando norris, English pilot, is the fourth classified to only three points (66) of Perez.