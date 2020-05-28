The Government obtains data from its users through the application of the coronavirus, but the assumptions are very ambiguous. Can they continue to do so when the alarm state ends?

Nobody has forced us to download the coronavirus self-diagnosis applications. Signing up for these apps is completely voluntary for those people who want to facilitate their state of health and symptoms so that, with this, the authorities can keep track of the infected or possible sick. Due to the exceptional situation we are experiencing, governments can collect data from users such as the number of the ID, name, address, telephone and geolocation.

Without a pandemic, a health crisis and a state of alarm, the authorities would not have access to this data. But, How long can they collect our information?

In Spain, the only official app is AsistenciaCovid19, although Madrid, Catalonia and the Basque Country launched their own versions. Other autonomous communities such as Andalusia and Navarra, have done so from their usual health apps, in which they have enabled a specific part for COVID-19. In all cases, the objective of these applications is self-diagnosis, solving doubts of the population, analyzing the symptoms and making a monitoring the status of those infected.

For this, it is necessary to use the aforementioned data and, according to the General Data Protection Regulation (RGPD), it must be specified for what purpose they will be collected.

In this case, the authorities have based their explanation in a context of health crisis and to safeguard public health, as well as scientific research purposes. In the first assumption, it is established that it will no longer be considered a necessity when the health crisis has ended. When will that be the key point.

The data is ours, despite the coronavirus

“It is very ambiguous because they say that when the crisis ends. But if we look at what the World Health Organization says, it can take up to 3 years from when it declares a pandemic until it is considered extinct,” he explained to Hipertextual Pau Enseñat, CEO and co-founder of the legaltech startup Reclamadatos. The organization considers that the crisis could be ended when the state of alarm is lifted but, given the ambiguity of the norm, have taken their own measures to legally claim the data of citizens who require it.

Claimed claims that the RGPD recognizes the right of citizens of regain control of your data without having to wait for an active response from governments. In this context, the organization has launched a platform to help those who voluntarily downloaded the application and, in the same way, want to stop providing their information. Applications will be submitted by Claimants on the day that alarm state is lifted in Spain. Enseñat explained:

“If a person changes his mind, the regulations allow him to request that the government stop using the data. It is a legal process in which they have to initiate a specific mechanism to eliminate them.”

Data control, with and without alarm status

Despite the ambiguity, other experts point out that the alarm state will not be accompanied by the recovery of user data. Sergio Carrasco, an expert lawyer in digital rights, said for Explica.co that in the hypothetical case that the state of alarm ended tomorrow, they could keep taking action to abide by the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

“Perhaps not the same measures, but actions could still be taken and therefore the data processing would continue to be legitimized because it is not linked to the state of alarm.”

He also stressed that the real scope of the right of opposition because the basis of treatment is not consent, he continued, but public health and rights would have to be weighed. However, Carrasco added that for the moment no digital right has been violated in Spain and that the regulations have been followed. And everything indicates to continue in this way even if an application is enabled that will allow the transfer of other data.

The Canary Islands has been the community chosen to start the pilot project of the contact tracking app of the government. The project, which will use the API of Apple and Google, is based on recording the movements of infected people to notify people who have been in contact with them. The objective is to be able to better control the scope of the coronavirus and to be able to register possible outbreaks more quickly.

The application of the coronavirus … a danger?

To achieve this, users will have to transfer more data than with the self-diagnosis application but the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) announced that it has analyzed the project to confirm the guarantee of user privacy. Therefore, there is no indication that this new application could violate the digital rights of Spaniards or any other citizen in the European countries where the pilot project will be launched.

However, Pau Enseñat opined that the coronavirus crisis has RGPD put to the test. “Human lives are always ahead but you have to balance with privacy, not everything goes.” And he warned: