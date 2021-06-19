“We have to stay with the second half and correct mistakes”

06/19/2021 at 10:26 AM CEST

.

Luis Suárez, a reference for the Uruguayan National Team, regretted the defeat against Argentina (0-1) in the debut of the Copa América but pointed out that in the second half there was an improvement in the team, although he stressed that it is necessary to “correct mistakes.”

“I was left with the bitterness that we had chances and we could not arrange them. These games are every three days and we have a squad to make changes and take advantage of the next game,” said the current forward of the Atlético de Madrid.

“We have to stay with the good second half and correct the mistakes that are made. At halftime we spoke that we were not being effective when creating situations,” added the leader of the Celeste.

“The physical issue is not an excuse. Most of them are young and have a lot to give, they have plenty of conditions,” completed the experienced player who in the preview of the contest said that this would be his last Copa América.

For his part, the captain Diego Godin He referred to the play of the Argentine goal and said: “In a play that we had talked about, the ball is still, the goal arrives, in a competition like this we cannot have those mistakes.”

“The feelings of starting losing are not good. In the second half there were improvements in offense and we managed to have a greater dominance but we were not forceful or generated great chances. The positive is that it is the first game, there are three ahead and it depends on us “, completed the current Italian Cagliari player.

After being free on the opening day and this fall against Argentina in the classic River Plate, Uruguay will have as its next commitment its duel next Monday against Chile, which comes undefeated with a win and a draw.