The King sent a message of encouragement and recovery to the tourism sector in the Canary Islands once the state of alarm for the coronavirus pandemic had ended. Philip VI, who visited the Canary Islands together with the Queen in the first stage of her tour of all the autonomous communities, underlined that message of encouragement in a meeting with the representatives of the archipelago’s tourism sector.

The head of state stressed the importance of tourism for the Canary Islands and for all of Spain and explained that the fact that they have started their tour of the islands through all the autonomous communities once the state of alarm has ended, has sought to symbolize the recovery of this sector .

« We are already at least recovering our spirits and facing a very steep uphill to begin to see a real recovery in the economy, in social needs and in future expectations, » he added.

He stressed that it is about showing that a new stage is beginning in which tourism must progressively increase, « both the peninsular, as well as the European and whichever is necessary. » « We have to raise our spirits and, with all of us and with the necessary measures and with European solidarity, begin to lift the country again, » he added.

The Kings began the agenda with a half-hour visit to the house on the street in the Triana neighborhood of the Gran Canaria capital, where the republican writer Benito Pérez Galdós was born 177 years ago. « We can go back to travel all over the country », « encouragement », « recovery », are some of the words that the monarch addressed at the time to the citizens on the street.

The Kings strolled along the beach of Las Canteras, where the monarch said that « it is nice » to see « a little bit of atmosphere on the beach » while talking with bathers who at that time were approaching the railing of Las Palmas de Gran Avenue Canaria at the pass of the Kings.

« Much health, much health »; « Long live the monarchy » or « handsome » were some of the words of affection that the people of the capital dedicated to the Kings during their short walk through Las Canteras, almost all the time to applause and cheers.

A lady had a memory for the Infantas, those « so pretty girls », and a bather wanted the Queen to say that in Las Canteras one was « almost better than Ribadesella », from her native Asturias: « Well, different, different » she replied.

After eating they traveled to Tenerife to visit an agricultural plantation in the south of the island and then meet with representatives of the archipelago’s agricultural sector.