“We have to press the accelerator to the maximum until the end”

The Joventut de Badalona guard Pau Ribas declared before playing this Tuesday (6:30 pm) on the TD Systems Baskonia court, that the team has to “push hard the throttle until the end of the season. “

The verdinegros face in Vitoria the first of the three duels that remain in the regular league, and they will be mathematically qualified for the qualifying rounds for the title if they win at the Buesa Arena.

Ribas affirmed that they have “confidence” in achieving it tomorrow against a rival whom they already won in the first round (83-82), with a basket on the horn by Ferran Bassas. Both teams also met in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey with a victory from Vitoria (96-87).

Opportunity against Baskonia

The former Baskonista player said that Vitorianos are living “a difficult time” due to their inactivity in recent weeks due to the positives for coronavirus appeared in the template, and “we will have to see” how that shows in the game.

In any case, Ribas thinks that his team “should continue doing its job and finish the regular league as well as possible. and with the best feelings to get to the play-off with the desire to do well and try to surprise someone “.

Ribas acknowledged that playing in Vitoria “is always special” for him, since it was in the Basque capital where he had his first experience away from Badalona.

Champion with Baskonia

“It was my first experience at the high level when I was very young, I won a League and it is a city that I have a lot of affection for.. I have always liked going to play there with the public, although this time it will not be like that, “said the player.

After overcoming two injuries this season, Ribas says he feels “good and with the rhythm of the game” at this point in the course, when he has a role on the team that goes beyond scoring. “When I’m on the court, I try to make the team play well and help them always stay focused. and do what the coach wants, “commented the guard.

The Joventut de Badalona will not be able to count on the injured Xabi López-Arostegui, Demetrius Jackson and Arturs Zagars in Vitoria.

