“We have to match Inter’s intensity in the Super Cup”

04/14/2021 at 9:46 AM CEST

Daniel Shiraishi arrived at Barça in 2018 After carving out a magnificent record at Movistar Inter and he is being one of the best players on the team in his last season of contract.

This Thursday he will face his former team in the Super Cup in Madrid (20.00 hours) with airs of ‘vendetta’ after the 6-1 embedded in the recent final of the Spanish Cup.

How is the team?

I see it well. Apart from the final, we had a good Spanish Cup and in the league we had a great run. For a loss or two we cannot spoil everything. This week the team is training very hard and we are going to get to Thursday well.

And on a mental level?

Well, butt. In my case I always try to learn from defeats. Although the game was not as bad as for that result, it is true that the 6-1 was tough. We have to go for it all and we are going to overcome this situation.

In the last matches it seems that they have lost freshness …The 6-1 also affected us on a mental level. Then we beat Córdoba and lost the derby against Industrias, where anything can happen in those games. Now with the stoppage of the teams we have taken the air that we needed to go to the maximum and bring us the Super Cup.

Is there a desire for a ‘revenge’ with Inter in the dressing room?

I wouldn’t talk about rematches, but we can’t lose two finals in a row against the same team. We have to mentalize ourselves that we have to leave everything on the track. We have a great team and we are going to empty ourselves.

How important is the loss of Sergio Lozano?

Look, great players are always missed. And in his case even more so, because he is our captain. It is a machine and what it does on the track is brutal. It is our heart, as Pola was when I was at Inter and he was also injured for a long time. What happens is that this season we will not be able to have more and we will not win anyone if we start with excuses. We have a more than enough squad to fight for the objectives.

Daniel, in the Champions League against ACCS

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

Will it be key to control the rhythm?

Inter knows how we play. We are an experienced team and more than controlling the games. They run all the time and we have to match that. They go fast in every action, they put a lot of intensity and we can’t get lost for a second. If we match that intensity, I trust my team a lot.

Are they capable of fighting for the three missing titles (the Super Cup, the Champions League and the League)?

Yeah right. For that we train every day. If we can improve that issue of intensity that has sometimes failed us, I think we have everything to fight for those three titles. Winning them is something else, but you have to be in the finals.

At 35 years old, is completing a great campaign. How are you?

Very well. Age is a number. Every year there is that doubt, but I don’t have it. I trust a lot in myself, I have not had injuries and I am well on my head and physically. It is more people, who may think that with 35 years I will no longer be able to. I am very well, in my best moment since I came to Barça. Every year I have to take care of myself more and then, well, we’ll see what happens.

Daniel, life insurance in attack and defense

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

His contract with Barça expires in June. Would you like to continue?

Yes, I `d love to. Barça is more than a club where all players want to be. In addition, for me it has always been important to stay in the teams and more here, of course.

Do you see it possible?

Let’s see, it is not an easy subject. I want to continue, but there are two parts here and we have to talk about it and come to an agreement. Hopefully … but for now I can’t tell you more.

The public returns to the Palau

Almost 14 months later, The Barça fans will return to the Palau this Sunday in the league visit of the leader Levante UD at 5:00 p.m.. The last time that Andreu Plaza’s team played with the local public dates back to February 26, 2020 in the friendly match against Corinthians de Matheus and three days before in a league match against Córdoba Patrimonio (6-2) .

The club announced that the capacity will be limited to 1,000 spectators and, as always, partners will have preferential treatment. In fact, this time they will have a free entry per card; In other words, it is time to hurry since only the first 1,000 will be able to attend the Palau on Sunday.