The NBA has officially announced this Friday the return of the competition with the announcement of the two games that will be played on July 30 between the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans, and Los Angeles Lakers against Los Angeles Clippers. After that, Adam Silver, the league’s commissioner, has spoken about the current situation plaguing the United States in its struggle with the coronavirus, and the options of the league to carry out its resumption.

In recent days, news has not stopped coming from the State of Florida about its worsening compared to COVID-19, and the massive increase in the number of positive cases. That is why Silver has made clear that the return of the NBA in the complex of Disney world, with the players locked in a « bubble », it is the best option:

« We look to the future and we know that the coronavirus will be with us, it will live with us. Our task is to learn from and adapt to this new normal. We have to learn to live with the virus. »

Despite reports of positives for coronavirus from some of the players who will participate in the NBA return, Adam Silver assures that this will not prevent an immediate suspension, as was done last March:

« At the moment there is no possible option in which we are not taking risks. We are going to close the complex as if it were a network, which will allow us to isolate ourselves from the cases that will surround us. At least, that is our objective. We are not going to suspend the competition again. «