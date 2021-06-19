“We have to keep learning and working”

06/19/2021 at 6:50 PM CEST

.

French striker Antoine Griezmann He valued this Saturday the surprising draw of his team against Hungary (1-1) and acknowledged that they must learn from what happened ahead of the game against Portugal in the last day of the group stage of the Eurocup.

“We will have to keep learning, keep working and improve some things for tomorrow, “commented the player after the game.

The scorer of France’s only goal in Budapest accused the heat -35 degrees were reached- and the thrust of a packed stadium – around 60,000 fans– as other factors that played against the team.

Regarding the team’s game, the Barcelona attacker considers that missing “rapport” in the countryside.

“We know that we have the bench to make a difference at any moment of the game, and behind we have to be solid as against Germany, “he explained.

The third and last match of the first phase of this Eurocup for the ‘Bleus’ will be on Wednesday against Portugal, current leader of the F.