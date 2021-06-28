06/28/2021 at 7:35 PM CEST

.

The Belgium coach, Roberto Martinez, celebrated their long-suffering victory against Portugal but acknowledged that the Red Devils need to improve their game to meet Italy in the quarterfinals on Friday.

“We have quality to do better. We have to improve and we start today“said Martinez, who while acknowledging that the group has talent for more, praised the ability of his team to compete when necessary.

The Spanish coach said he was satisfied with his team’s control of the game during the first 60 minutes against Portugal, which is “probably the best team to know how to win.”

“I am very happy with the understanding of what we are trying to do tactically. Yesterday we sank in the last 15 minutes of the game, but you can understand why: when you have Portugal with so many attacking players it is difficult to have depth,” he summarized.

Martinez explained that “in the last half hour” Belgium had “to deal with many things” and said that he “loved” how the Red Devils knew how to adapt to the circumstances, “he said.

“Yesterday the challenge was: ‘can we win the European champion, the champion of the League of Nations?’ And we did it. Of course there are things that we can improve, and we will and we will be better. But the performance we had yesterday shows much more of the talent that this team has, and that is necessary to beat any great team in this tournament, “he summarized.

“What is important is to have an incredible team spirit and suffer” and “use other weapons, which are not just the talent you may have,” Martinez added.

The Belgium coach, who will face Italy in the quarterfinals in Munich on Friday, assured that against the transalpine team “it will be different” than against the lusa.

“From minute one they are going to attack, they are going to be very dynamic and well structured,” Martinez said about Roberto Mancini’s team, unbeaten for 31 games, he stressed.

“We are a team that defends with the ball and maybe yesterday we did not do so much” but “victories in big tournaments have often suffered (…). You learn from those moments and you become wiser,” he concluded.