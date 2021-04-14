“We have to go out and win and not speculate”

04/14/2021 at 3:56 PM CEST

The Villarreal midfielder, Alfonso Pedraza, said this Wednesday that in the first leg of the LIga Europa quarterfinals against Dinamo Zagreb, the Castellón team must go out to win and avoid speculating with the favorable score achieved in the first leg (0-1).

“We do not trust ourselves, we must go out to set the pace of the game. We have already played two qualifying rounds at home and we must continue the same. ” Pedraza at a press conference.

The Villarreal player indicated that they expect an “aggressive and intense” team as they found in their rival’s fiefdom, so they expect “something similar.” “We know the difficulty of the game and what we must do from the first minute & rdquor ;, he added Pedraza, who believes that the weekend’s loss to Osasuna will not affect the team in this game.

“We have a very good line, the defeat against Osasuna does not prevent us from continuing to fight for those places. And in Europe we are at the key moment & rdquor ;, added the footballer despite admitting that losing on Sunday was “a tough stick.”

“We have to get up, we are in the Europa League, we have the option of going to the semifinals and that should be our main objective right now. The team is doing well, we are working on the same lines and we must continue like this in this match & rdquor; Pedraza.

Regarding his greatest personal challenge, he commented that his illusion is “to be well in each game and the idea is to help and have that regularity that I have found now this season”.