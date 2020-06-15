« We are going to act judiciously, we are going to take care of ourselves and we are going to start walking forward, without fear and without fear, » said the president.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He assured that the recommendation of the doctors is that in recent days he has proposed that the population regain their freedom and that with the respective care, they begin to go out.

From the morning conference in Xalapa, Veracruz, he stressed that the country must go towards balance, the midpoint.

« That we apply what we have already learned, all the teachings of healthy distance, personal hygiene, and family care (…) Take care of ourselves, which is the most important thing, the sanitary, the medical, the health; and at the same time, the economy, well-being, returning to coexistence in harmony, freedom, that fear, fear does not overwhelm us, ”he explained.

It may interest you: AMLO proposes ten recommendations to get out of the pandemic Covid-19 | Video

The president reiterated that since the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Mexico, his government did not act in an authoritarian way since there was no touch of touch or prohibitions, on the contrary, it had the support and collaboration of the people.

« Above all there is freedom, we are free, and we have to recover it because sometimes the information that is received is so much, and especially when it is exaggerated, when there is yellowing, they frighten people. We have to go out again, come on, face reality« He said

However, he insisted that it is time for the population to depend not only on the recommendations given by the health authorities, but on themselves.

It may interest you: Let’s regain our freedom but keep a healthy distance: AMLO

“Most of us Mexicans have learned enough and we show ourselves to be responsible. People’s behavior is exceptional, that is why the curve was flattened (…) We are going to act judiciously, we are going to take care of ourselves and we are going to start walking forward, without fear and without fear. If we take care of ourselves, we can get ahead, not to remain immobilized in our houses. Little by little, according to the recommendations, but we are going towards the new normality, « he emphasized.

López Obrador assured that if a regrowth is detected it would reverse.

« We will all be pending, but if we take care of each other, responsibly, with judgment, we can go towards normality, » he said.

Likewise, asserted that in this new stage there will be no overflow.

It may interest you: Third week of ‘new normality’ starts with 16 states in orange

“Of course, it is not to go irresponsibly and not take care of ourselves. We already learned. Personal hygiene has never been practiced as much as now. I do not know, nor have I seen in history that so much care has been practiced in terms of personal hygiene. We already apply that, the healthy distance, personal hygiene, that if there is discomfort such as headache, fever, dry cough, body pain, do not wait, to the test and attend to us. All this has already been socialized, many people know it, « he said.

The Chief Executive reiterated that the strategy against Covid-19 has been good and affirmed that no person has been left without care because they have beds, fans and doctors.

“Almost 50,000 health workers were hired during this time and trained in three months to learn to intubate, to care for patients who needed intensive care. That has already been achieved, the pandemic has already broken, it did not overflow us, we have the capacity to care for the sick, it did not exceed us, ”he said.

“There is already more experience, not just teams. I am very happy to say it although it is very painful, but I have information that now those who enter intensive care are being saved or more are being saved« , he claimed.