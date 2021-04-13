We have to get back to normal: Anna Ciocchetti – El Sol de México

Anna Ciocchetti says she is happy that face-to-face activities in the theater are gradually resuming, since she considers that humans are social beings and after a year, people who have remained in confinement must resume physical interaction.

“It is very important that human contact and the face-to-face show continue to be an option, with care, but that they remain in force,” he declares to The Sun of Mexico.

And it is that the actress agrees with the idea that the treatment that the arts have received by the population is unfair. “It seems surprising to me that people go and form in a line to enter a bank, all together in a pile that is not very healthy, but that it seems dangerous to go to the theater to sit two meters away from each other ”.

Currently, he participates in the play The Four Seasons, written by Edward Coward and directed by Carlos Corona, which was created precisely for times of pandemic. Instead of being presented in a theater, the performances are held on the terrace of a restaurant in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City.

It tells the story of two friends who are dedicated to acting and meet after 15 years of not seeing each other. In this meeting they begin to exchange their positions around different situations, but the talk quickly turns into a heated discussion.

“It’s like being in a restaurant where all of a sudden a row arises at the next table,” he says. “As it is in a restaurant, the menu is divided into four parts, and in each one the public has the option of choosing a dish or a drink, which is actually a monologue or a song. Depending on the role you play, it will be different ”.

Anna celebrates that the producers have found new ways to bring the performances to a live stage, but is confident that advances in the fight against the pandemic will allow them to resume normal activity very soon.

“There are already vaccines, people have to start losing their fear of going out. Perhaps what should change is the distance, in which this is normalized. We (his work team) were the first to jump into live entertainment, what we do is also an option, to do open-air theater, planned to perform at this time where precautions are required ”.

Faced with voices that show concern for the future of theater in Mexico, the actress rules out that it is at risk of disappearing, since it is an art so old that it has survived so many changes, such as the arrival of cinema and television, that As long as there is an actor playing a character and someone in the audience willing to see him, he will remain safe.

“These are times, but we have already been doing it for 2,500 years. This art will not disappear as long as there is a living being on the planet with a need to represent life, and to abstract itself from reality ”.

The Four Seasons is presented on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., and on Sundays at 6:00 p.m., on Campeche Street 367. The maximum capacity is 50 people.