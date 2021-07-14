“We have to find a way to stop Antetokounmpo”

07/14/2021 at 7:49 AM CEST

. / Milwaukee

Chris paul on Tuesday praised the fantastic performance of his great rival in the NBA Finals, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and assured on the eve of Game 4 that the Phoenix Suns have to figure out how to stop the Milwaukee Bucks star. “We have to find a way to stop himWe have to find a way to stop him, “he said at a press conference.” For us, winning the game depends on stopping him or not, “said the veteran point guard.

Antetekounmpo became the second player in NBA history, after Shaquille O’Neal, to chain in the Finals on Monday. two games of more than 40 points and more than 10 rebounds. In the second game, the Greek’s memorable performance (42 points and 12 rebounds) was without a prize for the Bucks, but in the third his exceptional game (41 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists) gave the Milwaukee their first victory in these Finals (1-2).

In this sense, Paul insisted that the Suns have to “build a wall” to prevent Antetokounmpo from destroying the Phoenix area. “He comes at full speed with every play, like a ‘running back’ running downhill,” he joked. Paul admitted the difficulties of getting in his way since Antetokounmpo is “surrounded by really good players” like Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez or Jrue Holiday, who expect the assistance of the Bucks figure if the defense closes on him. “He is a double winner of the MVP. Beyond how he scores, he does it. You know what I mean? Go in there and dunk. He makes more dunks than trays,” he ironized.

Antetokounmpo accepts “the compliment”

For his part, Antetokounmpo, who said he has fully recovered from his knee problems, accepted as a compliment that rival defenses have to organize specific plans to stop him. “You have to take it as a compliment. You have to find the funny point of it all,” he said. “It’s a compliment that there are three players building that wall in front of me to prevent me from getting into the paint. Well, yes, I hate it. I’m not going to lie, I hate it,” he said with a laugh, before pointing out that, whatever happened. Whatever happens, you have to figure out how to break down those defenses.

Game 4 of the Finals between the Bucks and Suns will be played Wednesday in Milwaukee before returning to Phoenix for Game 5, which will take place on Saturday.