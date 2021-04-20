“We have to enjoy this tie against Barça”

04/20/2021 at 5:20 PM CEST

Xavi Pascual returns to Palau Blaugrana to face Barça, in the Euroleague quarter-final tie with Zenit Sant Petersburg. You know your team is dating a victim But he is clear that his options are to play a basketball similar to the one they have exhibited during the regular season.

“Now comes the most exciting moment with the play-offs & rdquor ;, acknowledges the Gavà coach, who led Barça to their last Euroleague in 2010. “It is time to enjoy this tie, face Barça, and understand what & rdquor;Pascual said.

“Let’s see what happens. Although the first of all is to do exactly what we did in the regular season; play serious basketball, both in defense and attack, follow our plan and be competitive & rdquor ;, commented the coach of the Russian team.

Pascual, who did not hesitate to praise the Barça team and its coach, It is clear how they should act against Barça, which comes out with all the win. “We have to try to find our options in the final part of the match & rdquor ;, said Pascual.

Thomas: “We are up to the challenge & rdquor;

For its part, one of the team’s mainstays, Will Thomas, assured that “we have to play our game, and go out and enjoy & rdquor ;, said the American.

“We are going to try to win the games against Barça, and surely the first one will be difficult, but we are up to the challenge & rdquor ;, he said

“We are in the Euroleague play-offs, and we are working hard to get there, so now is the time to savor them & rdquor ;, he concluded.