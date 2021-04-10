“We have to continue adding victories, especially in Badalona”

04/10/2021 at 10:32 PM CEST

The coach of Joventut de Badalona, ​​Carles Duran, said this Saturday that his team “must continue to add victories, especially in Badalona” before the visit (21 hours) of Herbalife Gran Canaria whom you consider “a direct rival” in the fight to be in the ‘play off’ of the Endesa League.

The green-black coach assured that the team “got up well” last Sunday on the Valencia Basket court (89-102) after adding three consecutive defeats against Virtus Bolonia in the European Championship. and Coosur Real Betis and he must “continue” on that line of play.

Duran commented that throughout the season “a lot happens” referring to the ups and downs that the results team has suffered, but he stressed that they have always tried to be “a choral team that is not determined by one or two individuals.”

A dangerous Gran Canaria

Of the team led by Porfirio Fisac, the green-black coach said that it is “one of the best teams of 2021 that has been totally reformed during the competition” and that he hopes his players are “capable of seeing the importance of the match.”

“He is a direct rival who wants to be among the top eight and we must continue our path, which is to continue adding victories”, the technician concluded.

The Joventut will have the casualties for this match of Xabi López-Arostegui, Demetrius Jackson and Arturs Zagars