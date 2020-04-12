Through . we get the trailer and two posters of ‘Proximity’, a science-fiction film that marks the debut in the writing and directing of feature films by Eric Demeusy, until now a technician in visual effects (for example ‘Stranger Things’).

The film will be released in the United States on May 15 by Shout! Studios, both on VOD and in cinemas that may still be open throughout the country.

