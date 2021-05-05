“We have to be more successful than in Villarreal”

05/05/2021 at 12:01 CEST

In a previous press conference of the match of the Arsenal in front of Villarreal, Mikel Arteta assured that they have to be more successful than their rivals in these semifinals of Europa League, after losing the first leg against the yellow team by 2-1.

“I don’t know how they prepare the game. In the first leg we had an idea and the game was conditioned very quickly in different ways. A goal in minute 4, another goal from set pieces, 40 minutes with one man less. We have the idea of ​​what they are going to try to do and what we have to do to get through, “said Arteta at a press conference.

On the possibility of playing his third final as a coach and being able to qualify the team for the Champions League next season, Arteta advocated for “taking advantage of the opportunity” since this one “does not appear every day”.

Many Arsenal players are on the starting ramp. “It is true that for some players, this could be their last season for different reasons. I can see how much this means to them. “, assured Arteta, who is sure that he will win “always helps for the future”.

About the fans, Arteta believes that “They have to be able to express themselves, they have the right to do so. We will try to prepare the game in the best possible way. I know that the sole purpose of the fans is to defend the club and they want the best for the team.”, he pointed.

The situation of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has raised criticism from players like Jamie Carragher or Neville. “They are at all times free to comment. My job and my responsibility is to protect our players and get the most out of them. Sometimes they can comment without knowing all the details “, said the Arsenal coach. Regarding the last performance of the Gabonese striker, he believes that “he played well and felt much better than the previous days. Scoring a goal is very important for him,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the substitution of Cédric Soares it has also been the subject of questions at the press conference. “It was a bit unfortunate because he played good games as a right back. He played some as a left back, but it is true that Calum Chambers came in and did very well,” he said about the Portuguese footballer.

Asked about the rumors that the businessman Daniel Ek wants to buy the club, he assured that “we have to try to get away from all the rumors and everything that is happening in the club. The best way to help the club is to win football matches and become competitive again,” he said.

The Basque coach once again assured that they remain in contact with the Kroenke family, owner of the English club. “They have contacted us in a really convincing way, as I said last week,” he explained, assuring that he speaks quite often with the owners.

Finally, he regretted the absence of the public in the stands this Thursday. “It would be great if there was an audience, we need them. The players feel like they are behind them supporting them., because I think it’s the 10th time the club has played a European semi-final, so it’s a great moment for us. Hopefully we can have them closer than we have already had in recent months, “concluded Arteta.