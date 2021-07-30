We have the rhythm on one lap and on long runs in Hungary

Sergio Pérez arrived at Hungarian Grand Prix with the intention of returning to the fight against the Mercedes after in the last two races he was relegated not only from the silver arrows, but also from being close to his partner Max Verstappen.

While the Dutchman is the leader of the drivers’ championship, the Mexican faces a fight for third place, not only against Valtteri Bottas, but also against the surprising Lando Norris.

Pérez finished in eighth position in the morning session, while in the afternoon he finished fifth with a total of 43 laps for the day, but despite not being close to his teammate, he was not concerned about the potential for the weekend. .

“The car felt good on the long and short runs today. I think we have to find time, I have been involved in some traffic during both sessions, so I think there is still a lot to play in tomorrow’s qualifying, “said the Mexican at the end of Friday’s session.

But Checo knows that the conditions on Saturday could be different from what they encountered today, but also from the rest of the race. Rain is expected for the qualifying day, so it will be important to ensure a good position on the track to have a grid position among the top five, key on a circuit where overtaking is complex.

“With the forecast that the weather conditions change throughout the weekend, there is a bit of a mystery, it may benefit some more than others, so we will have to wait to see what happens”

“We have made good steps and we have a good idea of ​​what we need to do before qualifying to improve, so I am optimistic for the rest of the weekend.”

