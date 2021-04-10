“We have the opportunity to expel him from politics”

Vox points to the leader of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias, as the rival to beat on May 4 in the elections to the Community of Madrid. “We have a chance to kick you out of politics and let him go with his tail between his legs, “Santiago Abascal encouraged his followers during a rally in the municipality of San Fernando de Henares.

Along with the candidate of Vox the next 4M, Rocío Monasterio, Abascal has focused most of his speech on attacks on the former vice president of the Government, who he believes will be the president of the Community of Madrid in case there is a most left at the polls, regardless of whether United We can fall behind the PSOE or More Madrid.

Abascal has insisted on pointing to Iglesias as the “responsible for the violence” in Spain but has warned that Vox is not “afraid or ashamed” to go out on the street. “We have walked two kilometers and we have only received slaps on the back,” he celebrated, despite the fact that a strong police force deployed throughout the town has prevented some groups of neighbors who had come to protest from approaching the event.

As he has argued, the attacks on Vox seek the objective that citizens do not listen to your message against “drug dealers, the occupation of houses, illegal immigration” or political “chiringuitos”.

He has also had messages against the state of alarm “illegal and perpetual” that, as he has denounced, has not managed to reduce the number of deaths as a result of the pandemic and has demanded an end to confinements, perimeter closures or curfews that treat citizens “like children.”

“Afraid to fill the squares?”

“Some thought we were going to be afraid of filling the squares or fear of stones. But we are going to remove from politics those who encourage this violence,” agreed Rocío Monasterio, delving into the criticism of Iglesias and warning that Spain it will end “like Cuba or Venezuela” if it falls into the hands of “totalitarianism and dictatorship.”

And it has risen as “the alternative” both to the left and to the “submission” of other parties that “they dare not stand up to that left”.