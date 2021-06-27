“We have the morale and motivation to the top” against Croatia

06/27/2021

The Spanish team faces the round of 16 match of the European Championship against Croatia with the good feelings left by the balsamic ‘little hand’ to Slovakia. But the current runner-up in the world is not going to make it easy at all and Luis Enrique is clear that “he is of a higher level” than previous rivals and that the battle will take place in the center of the field.

“It is evident that we try to play the ball from behind and if there were no midfield, we would have nothing to do. I agree, it will be vital, also for Croatia, in the middle is where they have the highest quality players and there will be a good fight and a good war, “admitted Luis Enrique.

In this sense, he highlighted the role of two key pieces for chess. “Modric and Kovacic are the two most talented players. With his selection, Modric can be second striker, appear at once or elaborate from the beginning. We want to take the ball away from the rival and minimize their potential, I expect a medium withdrawal and depending on the result, that they are more withdrawn or that they press high, “Lucho visualized from a Croatia” whom we know very well after facing in the Nations League . They keep the same block and the same mister “.

Without doubts of yours

The Spanish coach was very confident and insisted that “Any of the 24 players called up gives me guarantees. My team does not generate any doubts in me and we have the morale and motivation to the full, as at the beginning of the championship. “The Eurocup is very open and Luis Enrique gives all the odds to his team, because” no team has surprised me and the who are playing well they did before. We are in our role, although of course we wanted to be first in the group. “In fact, he repeated that” nothing has changed, the same attitude and occasions in the debut against Sweden we had against Poland and Slovakia. Of course, the last result gives you a boost of energy and confidence that is going very well for the team, “he acknowledged.

Not even having to leave Madrid and La Cartuja takes away his optimism, although he admitted that “it has cost us a lot, but we adapt to the situations and come to Copenhagen to play a great game.”

From the fiery praise to Pedri to the concern for Morata

Luis Enrique faced questions about two specific players in the national team, but from very different cases. Of the Barcelona Pedri was undone in praise. “Sometimes the facts define a situation better than words. For us it is unique, the same freshness that you see on the field has it outside. Although he seems shy, he has a lot of sarcasm, I see him fresh even when he plays ping-pong, which by the way, he does it very well “he said with a smile.

He became much more serious when he was questioned about Álvaro Morata’s personal situation and the threats even his children have received. “It has a degree of seriousness that should be placed in the hands of the police. Insulting, threatening and more to children is a serious crime,” lamented the coach.