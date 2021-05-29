“We have shown that we are a very strong group and that anything was possible”

05/30/2021 at 12:23 AM CEST

Adrià Corominas

The second is the charm for the now Chelsea manager. Thomas tuchel, who is the first coach in the history of the competition who has managed to be in two consecutive finals, achieved his first European throne and his relief was not only evident in his gestures, but also in his words.

“When we made it 0-1, I didn’t even know what to feel & rdquor ;, admitted the German, who could only leave a“ What a fight! & Rdquor; when asked about the victory against Manchester City.

And is that Tuchel he made up for his defeat last year, when he was coach of Paris Saint Germain, and this time he did enjoy a taste of glory. “I was delighted to get here a second time, but now it feels very different. We felt that we were doing very well, each day a little better, and today we needed everyone to step forward and they did. We have shown that we are a very strong group, that the dressing room is very strong, and that anything was possible. “

Praise to the City

Coach blue also had good words for his rival: “City is a great team. They always have a lot of possession and we wanted to take advantage of the game to counter-attack. We knew it would be difficult from the first minute, but it was a final and the finals are there. than to win them. “

A final that he congratulated not only for winning it, but also for being able to share it with fans and family. “It’s incredible to be able to share it with everyone, with my daughters, with my parents … & rdquor ;, he said.