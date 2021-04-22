“We have seen the strongest response in the history of football”

04/22/2021 at 1:29 PM CEST

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach, spoke about the Super League. The club was one of twelve that made up the competition. Although two days later, together with the other five teams in the Premier League, he abandoned the project after the response of the fans. He called the fan movement the greatest “response in soccer history.”

The coach has praised the performance of the fans at a time when it is more difficult to be part of the club. “They have given us a great lesson and shows the importance of football in the world. It has shown us that the soul of this sport belongs to the fans, “he explained.

“During the pandemic we have sustained this industry without fans in the stadiums, but chen the fans have gone out on the street and have spoken, they have done it loud and clear and they have sent the strongest message that has been seen in the history of football “he said at the press conference.

Coach Gunner believes that the decision they have made from England is the right one. “All the clubs have done the right thing, which has been to listen to the fans.”he added. Arteta explained that the Super League plans were explained to him shortly before they were leaked and added that he has to respect the club’s sincere intentions to ensure the long-term future of the team, as well as his subsequent apologies.