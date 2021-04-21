“We have saturated the soccer fan”

Andoni Zubizarreta, in an image from 2018 (Photo: Getty Images)

Before La Roja was La Roja and the tiquitaca fell in love with half the world, Spain was also another Spain. And, surely, football was another football. Those were the years of ‘the fury’, of the curse of quarters, of bad luck, of ‘we played better than ever, we lost as always’. At that time, those late 80s and 90s that despite everything laid the foundations for everything that followed, there was a perennial figure in goal: Andoni Zubizarreta.

The Basque goalkeeper, holder of the Barça de Cruyff Dream Team and owner of the national team’s clubs in 126 games, retired in 1998 after playing four World Cups and three European Cups and winning, among other titles, six Leagues and a European Cup. . Later he was the sports director of Athletic, Barcelona and Olympique de Marseille.

Now, a little further away from the maelstrom of the big clubs, Zubizarreta observes with curiosity the movements to create the controversial European Super League and enjoys football as a commentator.

What do you think of the idea of ​​the European Super League?

I am not clear about it. We had been with the rumor for many years that something like this was going to happen. I do not believe that this has turned out like this without that proposal or that project having more support than they have seen, which have been very few or none, more than themselves. I do not think they have launched into a project like that without having something else attached. On the other hand, we are always with the evolution of football and in the end it is a sport with very basic rules, it is practically the same sport that was played a hundred years ago. And that has always been said, that football has to evolve, to change, to adapt … But I don’t know if this is the best way. I’m looking forward to seeing how …

