Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, stated that thanks to the interventions carried out, In Mexico, the number of Covid-19 infections has been reduced from about 60 to 75 percent.

When displaying a site graph Our World in Data With the evolution of confirmed cases in various countries of the world such as the United States, Spain, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Sweden and Mexico, the official of the Ministry of Health (Ssa) maintained that our country had an initial duplication every two days during the first four or five days that 100 cases were reached.

Later, he explained, there was a very drastic inclination of the curve and duplications began to occur every five days.

“When we reached day 40 we had a change again and we are having duplications every six days, that is, the epidemic is slowing down. This is why we say we have flattened the curve. Flattening the curve does not mean that it is exactly flat because this would mean that we do not have an epidemic, “he said.

“What it means is that compared to what we would have had if we had not made the interventions, mainly the massive ones of the National Day of Sana Distancia, we would have had many more cases and in a very hasty way over time,” he added.

López-Gatell also showed a replica of the curve model with the 32 entities of the Mexican Republic, from which he noted that in Mexico City the doubling speed is every seven days and that Jalisco is an example of how the curve started very slow from the start thanks to the interventions that were made since the first coronavirus case was confirmed.

The pandemic in Mexico already totals 24 thousand 905 confirmed cases, of which 6 thousand 696 are active. Likewise, 2,271 deaths are counted.

In his presentation, the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion also spoke about the comorbidity weekly health conditions are associated with high frequency to Covid-19, and indicated that the first three are hypertension (42.98%), diabetes (39.98%) and obesity (30.43%).

He also commented that the case-fatality It is divided as follows:

Ambulatory

Cases: 14 thousand 907

Deaths: 223

Lethality: 1.5

Hospitalized stable

Cases: 3 thousand 244

Deaths: 441

Lethality: 14

Severely hospitalized

Cases: 5 thousand 722

Deaths: one thousand 73

Lethality: 19

Hospitalized intubated

Cases: 32 thousand

Deaths: 534

Lethality: 52