Prieto is transported every night to the world of dreams. Those that are fulfilled during the day are left behind, but what happens to those that are not fulfilled? We have played Onirike, the new video game by the authors of Path to Mnemosyne who offer us an enriching experience that invites us to abstract.

Although DevilishGames He has been making video games since 1998, it was not until last year that he played the interesting Path to Mnemosyne when he discovered the potential of this study. With Onirike they follow in the footsteps of their previous work, inviting the player to enter the world of dreams through some game techniques typical of platforms. On paper a dumb character designed halfway between a rag doll and a plasticine figure, Onirike places us in the world of dreams. With third-person perspective and free camera control, I have had the opportunity to try it out and since the beginning of the demo, the game has transmitted me a strange feeling of calm and relaxation. Whether for its care and sympathetic design that gives off at times aromas of the best animated cinema in Tim Burton, for its musical setting or perhaps, for the female voice that narrates what happens on the screen as if it were a children’s story.

In any case, Onirike makes it clear to the first change that it is a game made for recreation, in order to be enjoyed in a relaxed, relaxed, contemplative environment and, above all: reflexive. I say this because, although with some irregularity in tone, the program dares to investigate in some philosophical questions such as introspection, the illusion of new projects or showing ourselves to the world as we are without being driven by appearances. It is nice to see that a video game bets so clearly to put these issues on the table. In addition, Onirike does it according to his environment. It does not stay on the surface of an empty speech or facilitate and implement in its gameplay some of the concepts you want to convey. Something not easy at times but that in the case of the new studyDevilishGames He has convinced me.

Puzzles, open world exploration and allegories

Onirike is presented as an open world where you have to solve some simple puzzles in order to continue advancing in the story. From what I have made clear from this demo, it seems that the game will not be a huge challenge in this regard. Finding a ball and taking it to the right place or operating switches in the correct order are some of the ones I have been able to try in the demo and the truth is that not too many complications.

Prieto has his mouth sewn up so, in principle, he cannot speak.

We can move freely through the world of Onirike. However, the game establishes a curious mechanic that will limit and condition our progress. The idea is that to move forward, we have to move for some illusion and that illusion must grow every day. New motivations and dreams are what push us to move forward. Not to stagnate. This idea, as accurate as it is abstract and complex, Onirike knows how to translate into its gameplay thanks to the Gypsophilas spores: some brilliant plants that grow in the world of Onirike and that Prieto has to cultivate and gather with certain frequency in order not to become invisible.

Onirike is a game made for recreation intended to be enjoyed in a relaxed, relaxed, contemplative and, above all, reflective environmentThis limits our exploration, as once our plant reserve is exhausted or renew our illusion by going through any of them we will become completely invisible and we will cease to exist. A precious claim that those who do not build anything in their lives, who do not pursue their dreams, somehow cease to be just to be. All this makes even more sense when you consider that Gypsum in Latin means gypsum, one of the chemical forms most closely linked to construction.

Losing the illusion is ceasing to exist

Greed is depicted in a very curious way in Onirike.

Maybe I have gone a bit by the branches on the last lines but really, it seems to me a very well-thought idea. Because these Gypsophilas plants are obtained during the time of day when we are not in the dream world. That space of time is limited and Prieto flies to get the more plants the better and thus continue to grow his illusion. Perhaps this is the weakest point of the demonstration, and not because the idea is bad, but because in terms of gameplay and character control Prieto’s flight is clumsy and play some tricks with the camera.

The puzzles, although simple, have an original design.

At the dream level, the puzzles and storytelling of its non-linear history alternate with three-dimensional platform phases that are satisfactory enough and in which the Gypsophilas spores are still present. Achieving 100 will provide us with a new plant and, with it, one more opportunity to consider the best strategy at the time of to explore. Rushing as much as possible to plant a Gypsophila may not always be the best solution, opening up with this technique a small space for planning and strategy, since once the Gypsophilas are planted they will remain there forever, marking the way as if from the stones The story of Pulgarcito will be.

In its artistic section What was seen in the Onirike demonstration goes well through the eyes. It is not surprising, but the truth is that it does have its own identity despite the parallels with some other works of animation. Take advantage of the versatile Unity motor where the polished control system with command stands out in the platform sections. With English voices the game has subtitles in Spanish. Your release date? Onirike will be released on PC in late 2020 and it promises to bring much more than what I have counted in these impressions. New skills for Prieto and the presence of enemies such as soul eaters are some of the clues that DevilishGames leaves us. Until then we will continue looking for the illusion that shapes our dreams.