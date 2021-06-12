“We have played a very solid game and now, to prepare for the final”

Jun 12, 2021 at 12:45 AM CEST

Already at dawn, Saras Jasikevicius congratulated herself for the good game of his team against Lenovo Tenerife (89-72), especially in defense, on the way to the grand final of the Endesa League that awaits them this Sunday at the WiZin Center.

“I wanted to congratulate our guys and fans. We played a very solid game. In the first season they have made us many points in our mistakes, and in the third quarter it has been very good & rdquor ;, Saras said. “Now it’s time to rest, which it really isn’t, and prepare for the final & rdquor ;.

Heading into the final, he said that “We always want to arrive and the toughness of this league and competitiveness. In a perfect world we could finish the two series earlier, but we came from the Final Four and we couldn’t. Players are already used to playing every 48 hours and you have to think about Madrid & rdquor;

“The team arrives well”

“The team arrives well, that’s what it is. We knew we were going to play every 48 hours, Madrid has one more day off and has won the regular league. Now it’s time to change the chip and prepare for a totally different opponent, very physical, with his height, the rebound, his size in the paint & mldr;

“We are going to try to watch their matches in Valencia. Now they have Poirier who is helping, intimidating. It’s a great finale and it has to be complicated & rdquor;, k said

“This Saturday we are going to train in Madrid, but with recovery. We are going to try to be fresh. By now, everyone arrives in discomfort, mentally tired but this is the greatness of a champion, and you have to survive it & rdquor ;.

Change the chip

“To get to this decisive match, we have not been able to close it before, but we are happy to have a chance to win. Now, we have to change the chip, against a totally different rival, and with the video, we are going to try to get it right & rdquor ;, he concluded.

For Calathes, the key was in the third quarter “where we practiced great defense, and we cemented the advantage that served us & rdquor ;, he said. Facing the end “Each game is different and more like visitors and what we have to do is be focused at all times & rdquor;

For Adam Hanga, “Being in the final was the objective, now we have achieved the last one and we have to be focused on the battle against Madrid.

“This play-off is a bit strange, without time to prepare, already for them & rdquor;. We know how we have to play them and the goal is to win La Liga, ”Hanga said.

Regarding the third game against Tenerife he assured that, “they have had an incredible year, but in the end, we had to close the game and we have to do better in the future.