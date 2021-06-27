“We have perfectly managed the tires”

06/27/2021 at 5:23 PM CEST

The dutch Max verstappen, who reinforced his leadership in the Formula One World Championship by winning the Styrian Grand Prix this Sunday, the eighth of the year, at his team’s circuit, stated as soon as he won at the Red Bull Ring, that he already wants to race again There in a week, which is “something positive”, but it will be “to prove it on the track.”

“You never know what can happen, but we had a good balance in the car and we managed the tire perfectly,” he explained Verstappen, 23, who from pole achieved his fourteenth triumph in F1, the fourth of the year; and now leads the seven-time English world champion Lewis hamilton (Mercedes) in 18 points (156 vs 138).

“They stopped and when they did, one lap later we did it,” he said. Verstappen, which stopped a turn after Hamilton; when his Mexican partner Sergio perez -fourth this Sunday- he had already done the same (in his first garage entry) a lap after the Finn Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes). Who could not, despite coming very close to the end, snatch third place.

“It is good that we are racing here again in seven days,” he explained. Verstappen referring to the Austrian Grand Prix, which will be held again at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg next weekend.

“It is positive, that is clear, but it will have to be demonstrated on the track,” he added. Verstappen, who won a day after signing the sixth pole of his F1 career.

“‘Checo’ has been very good, too,” said the young Dutch star in reference to his Mexican teammate, who is third in the World Cup, with 96 points.

“Now we have to keep shooting. I am confident that we can do a great job,” he said. Verstappen, which, together with ‘Checo’, also leads the Constructors’ World Championship, with 252 points, forty more than Mercedes.