Diego Pablo Simeone attended the media at the press conference prior to the Santander League match that will measure this Saturday Atlético de Madrid with Alavés in the Wanda Metropolitano. The Argentine coach analyzed what awaits the mattresses in the rest of the League and not what he expects of his players.

Give the maximum

“In principle we always expect the best of ours. We try to stick to the best performance so things can happen. We cannot think about what others are going to do. We have a tough game, with a team that works well on the defensive side. We will have to take the game to where we feel comfortable to hurt it. «

Thomas Lemar

«With Lemar we have bet and we continue trying to get him to express on the pitch all the characteristics that he has in training. He has played very important games. It will depend on what he achieves, claiming. Everything is in his mind, in his inner strength, it depends on him. He has conditions as a footballer and we have shown him that we have trusted him.

Win streak

“Alavés needs exist. It is close to salvation. He will try to get there as a team and as a club. Two players lost two of the games he lost, and it is not easy to play with one less. It is also not easy to compete when you have not played for so long. We must not forget that he beat Real, who is a top team. We will see which rival we are going to find. They work well back and up they have very fast forwards that hurt. ”

Not being able to fight for the League

« No, I’m not angry … not at all. »

Mentality

« Accustomed to playing with full fields, with the pressure of the environment … You have to work with circumstances and adapt. Those who manage to focus on the game will be more competitive. Obviously we can only focus on the match. «

Complaints from other teams with the schedules

“I think I was pretty clear in recent days about these kinds of situations. There are no excuses, when you get a day, you have to win a schedule. You have to solve the game at whatever time and on whatever day. Being respectful with the opinions of the others ».

Close matches

“It has happened to us more times than not closing the game. Soccer is forceful. The forcefulness gives you margin to play in a different way the end of the matches. The 1-0 is difficult to maintain. There are days when there is forcefulness and there are days when there is not. There are times when you have to try to get the game ahead with 1-0.

Matches with teams below

I can’t find anything significant. If I understand that in those matches against teams below we were not forceful. Matches for all teams are long and all teams have players who make a difference. You are not forceful, the rivals have players who can take the game forward.