We have once again broken the record for infections in the world, and now those under 60 are concerned

In the last week, more new coronavirus infections have been reported around the world than in any of the previous ones. No less than 5.2 million new infections.

And the worst thing is not only the isolated figure, which is already quite hard. The most worrying thing is that we are facing the fifth consecutive week in which the world breaks record of contagions.

This has been commented in Geneva by the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who is also a biologist with training in infectious disease immunology, public health researcher and Ethiopian politician.

And the other figure that Tedros added is even less reassuring:

«To reach the first million deaths from coronavirus, the world needed 9 months of pandemic. To get to the second million it only took 4 months. And to reach the 3 million deaths it only took 3 months ».

And that the director general of the WHO is talking about official figures. Because many of the world’s experts on epidemics already put the number of infected at no less than 5 million.

More hospital admissions between 25 and 59 years

But the number of new infections is not the only data that worries scientists today.

There is another that is not having much worldwide repercussion but about which Tedros showed great concern yesterday: the significant increase in infections and hospital admissions among people aged 25 to 59.

The immunologist himself attributed this reality «possibly the most contagious new variants, as well as the fact that there is more social contact in these age groups ”.

And like other scientists in the world, he insisted that «the pandemic could be brought under control in a few months if all measures were met rigidly and around the world. Including such simple things as washing your hands, keeping your distance, and wearing masks. But also vaccinate ».

The creepy figures of India

You cannot talk about coronavirus figures at this time without focusing on India and its current catastrophic situation.

Because they have an important part of the world number of infections. Specifically yesterday, his Ministry of Health reported 270,000 new infections in just 24 hours. It’s your new record since the pandemic began.

It is true that we are talking about a country of 1,366 million inhabitants, but even so the numbers are terrifying. Y with 1,600 more dead, they already add up to 179,000.

Since the pandemic began, more than 15 million people have tested positive for coronavirus in India. And right now, almost one in three tests carried out in the capital is positive.

The double mutant strain

The protagonist of the enormous concern that currently exists in the second most populous country in the world is the new double mutant variant, which appeared in India a few weeks ago and is known from B.1.617.

It is particularly worrying because after a long first wave, India was at such low infection rates, and for months, that some had already suspected that herd immunity existed in large cities.

But all that has been blown up and that is why the world is especially aware of this double mutation variant that has already appeared in dozens of infections in countries like Great Britain.

Of course it is a fear more than anything else. Because at the moment there is no data on the responsibility that any of the new variants may have. There are even those who point more towards massive religious events that have taken place in recent times.

In any case, the situation now is so alarming that in some hospital wards, patients even have to share the same bed. No positions in intensive care units, lack of oxygen, drugs run out & mldr;

And the media is full of images of funerals, overloaded crematoriums and crying family members.

It is true that it has nothing to do with the current situation in Western countries, but Let’s not forget that they were almost celebrating the end of the pandemic a few dates ago. So better not to trust yourself and think about “when your neighbor’s beard you see peeling & mldr;”