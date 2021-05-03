“We have nothing to lose”

05/03/2021 at 7:32 PM CEST

“We are going to go out to give everything and also to enjoy, these kinds of games are the ones that everyone dreams of playing”, assured the Italian of Paris Saint-Germain Marco Verratti before the return of the semifinals of the Champions League against Manchester City they face “with nothing to lose”.

Like his coach, Mauricio Pochettino, Verratti acknowledged that there will be moments of suffering “against an opponent who likes to have the ball and control the rhythm of the game throughout the match.”

“We go out wanting to win and we are going to give everything possible. We have to try to control all the details, because this type of duel is played in small ways. You have to jump onto the field as eleven warriors and suffer as a team.”, he assured.

Faced with the pressure of the City “it only remains to pray”, joked the player, who clarified that collective strength is the best antidote in those moments of suffering.

“If we want to reach the final we have to put all the options on our side. We have shown that we can play great games this season, we have to do it again”, he pointed.

Verratti assured that the atmosphere in the dressing room is good and that they have left behind the disappointment caused by the defeat against City. “We are looking forward to showing that we can come back. We are a great group,” he said.