“We have not rehearsed the penalties, but they have all taken”

05/27/2021 at 1:07 AM CEST

The Villarreal coach, Unai emery, stated that they had not tried the penalties with which the final of the Europa League has been resolved in favor of his team against Manchester United, and recalled that having taken eleven, all the players had had the opportunity to participate and all had marked.

“Penalties are not a lottery, they also have other components such as knowing the rival and having the right mentality”added the Villarreal coach, who pointed out that they had planned the game from four phases, the first part, the second, extra time and penalties, because anything could happen.

“The decision on penalties does not involve choosing those who shoot and the proof of this is that they have all shot and that we could not foresee. It is incredible that everyone scores”added.

He also explained that he was very proud of the title obtained, by the city of Vila-real, by president Fernando Roig, who had not been able to be in the end, and also because the club offers a stable project and also for what it means for Spanish football.