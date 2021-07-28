“We have not been vaccinated” This is how Aracely Arámbula will avoid contagion | Instagram

Amazing! Luis Miguel’s ex-partner, Aracely Arámbula, alias “The Chule“She recently revealed that neither she nor her children have come to receive protection against the current condition:” No, we have not been vaccinated, “she confirmed.

In a talk on actress Cynthia Copelli’s channel, “YouTube Do It“Aracely Arámbula, commented that she does not plan for the moment to apply neither herself nor her children, any of the drugs available to help the effects of a possible infection of the virus.

In the case of Aracely Arambula, the mother of the children of the “Sun of Mexico“, he indicated that he has reasons not to do it at the moment and” that he has great respect “for the people who do decide to do it.

How will you avoid getting infected?

It was her own, a collaborator of “MasterChef Latino” who indicated that she has a formula to prevent her and her children from contracting the disease.

No, I have not been vaccinated, my children and I, therefore we are taking great care of our immune system, I am a person who likes to rectify everything I wear, my brother is a doctor and we want to wait a little bit, he said.

For the “TV actress“, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, continuing with healthy distance measures complemented with a reinforcement of the immune system and healthy eating may be the key factors that will help her and her family not be exposed to the infectious picture.

As has emerged in the midst of all the multiple vaccination campaigns, many people have still shown great distrust of the different doses that have been applied in much of the world, so that a large number of people who have not been “inoculated” register. .

The interpreter of the novel, “Abrazame muy fuerte” and Telemundo series such as “La Doña” and “La Patrona”, would have already been able to vaccinate the two children she procreated with the “Puerto Rican”, Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula, despite because the vaccine for them has been available for several months.

Similarly, the 46-year-old singer, who last 2020 released the launch of her new song “Bad news”, reiterated that she respects the people who decided to apply the biological one.

I respect all the people who want to be vaccinated, but not for the moment. But we follow the advice of care, I do not attend parties, there are no meetings or they are with very few people, we use gel and face masks to reduce the risk of contagion.

Curiously, a few weeks ago it emerged that the singer and father of Michelle Salas, Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula did not want to receive the vaccine, possibly, the alleged theories that circulate on social networks and instill fear among people would influence.

Arámbula reiterates that this time since the health crisis arrived, changing our environment has been a very difficult time for humanity, so in the face of so much bad news, he prefers to maintain a positive attitude.

Things cannot continue in the same way, for whatever reason. That doesn’t mean you have to have a bad time. This pandemic shows us that life is going very fast and we should take advantage of it instead of arguing, he said.

Apparently, the television star and presenter, who would have had extensive legal disputes with “LuisMi” on the issue of the maintenance of the two children in common, has tried on several occasions to reach an agreement that benefits both parties, before the breaches by Gallego Basteri.

Meanwhile, Aracely Arámbula, also a “theater actress” announced news about new projects at the door, which have to do with these productions.

The star who will lead the remembered work, “Perfume de Gardenias”, revealed that he plans a tour of the United States with a new staging that he stars, so he will have the opportunity to visit cities such as Atlanta, El Paso, Texas and Los Angeles.