“We have not been superior enough”

Jun 20, 2021 at 12:08 CEST

The Spanish coach Luis Enrique Martinez praised Poland, which avoided Spain’s victory in the Eurocup and regretted the missed chances and, especially, the penalty missed by Gerard Moreno “at a time that was coming in handy”

“I feel a tremendous desire to see the game to analyze it. But they are not the best sensations. We have been superior but not enough to win clearly. I liked Poland, which has not given us many chances but some like that of Lewandowski that ended in a goal. Too bad about the penalty that was very good for us at a crucial moment in the game. We had occasions “, analyzed the selector in Telecinco.

Luis Enrique “I expected greater superiority and be able to generate more chances but it is also because of the rival that he did a great job. When there is no positive result, you have to analyze the game especially.”

“I would have liked the changes to have contributed more but it has not happened. It is not the fault of the players who are the first who want to do well,” added the coach who was confident in qualifying for the second round.

“A victory ensures our classification and we can be first, even first in the group. Nobody said it would be easy,” continued the coach.

“For that you (journalists) are here to reassure us and encourage us. I am delighted with this group. We must come here in four days. There is no other. We must win,” insisted Luis Enrique who praised Álvaro Morata not only for his goal scored.

“Morata has done many things well today and the other day, the goal is an anecdote that suits him and the forwards very well. The rival has done very well and has put us in trouble,” he insisted.

Luis Enrique He ruled out that he had sent a positive message to the players because he does not speak to them after the match. “They will have invented it, I will not speak afterwards as soon as the game is over, never, because it is not the best time to draw conclusions. I only give encouragement for the next game.”

“What we have to do is play better and generate more chances. We hope to be up to par,” concluded the Spanish coach.