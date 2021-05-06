“We have not always been under a state of alarm and the communities have taken their measures”

“The current scenario does not require an extension of the state of alarm. We have not always been under it and the communities have taken their control measures ”. Health insists on its position and leaves the management of the pandemic in the hands of regional governments since May 9.

For Minister Carolina Darias, “the measures that the communities have after the approval of the new Royal Decree on Tuesday are enough to keep the virus at bay.” This rule gives the regions the option to maintain measures that affect fundamental rights, such as mobility.

To do this, they must have a judicial authorization that will be issued by the superior courts of each region. In the event that they do not approve the restrictions, the autonomous governments may appeal to the Supreme Court “through an appeal to unify doctrines” to rule on the matter.

The scenario is now totally different (than when the state of alarm was approved) Carolina Darias

This last point is the great novelty with respect to previous laws, “a need demanded by the communities,” said Darias, who has denied any type of legal “lack of protection”, as some regional barons have denounced as of this Sunday.

“The state of alarm as it appears regulated is foreseen for exceptional situations, not for it to remain ‘sine die’. When it was extended for six months, there was strong criticism. It turned out that we were right then. Now many communities are relaxing measures, vaccination is well advanced … The scenario is totally different, with a downward trend ”, he continued.

On the evolution of the ‘curve’ of the covid, Darias explained that from the current data a “soft downward trend is extracted as expected …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.