06/23/2021 at 8:34 PM CEST

He was chosen, along with Aymeric Laporte, as the starting central defender of the Spanish team in the third game of the group stage of the European Championship against Slovakia. “We are very happy to be able to enjoy the victory with the fans, but we have not achieved anything yet,” explained the defender.

The new signing of Barça assured that “It was a matter of time before we scored another goal”, since “In the first two games, despite playing good football, the ball didn’t go in and today we scored all of them”.

The team’s next match in the round of 16 will be against Croatia. “The crossing will be very complicated”said Eric, who commented that “We know their players very well and we have to continue showing what we have been doing”.

The public at the La Cartuja stadium did not stop cheering for the ‘Roja’ throughout the game and the defender wanted to thank their attitude, hoping that “I hope we can give joy to all the fans”.