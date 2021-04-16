‘We have no right to destroy them’

As baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson Day, a look at how his signing led to the dismantling of the Negro leagues, with only one MLB owner speaking up for their rights.

Andrea Wiliiams. The New York Times. April 14, 2021.

This Thursday, April 15, each major league player will wear a jersey with the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. The annual event, officially held since 2004, marks the anniversary of Robinson’s debut in the major leagues in 1947, which broke the racial barrier in baseball that stretched into the 19th century.

The signing of Robinson, a watershed moment in the sport, was far more complicated than it has been described for years. Robinson’s movement, and every other star, into the National and American leagues contributed to the progressive decline of the long-established Negro leagues. And shortly after MLB officially recognized the Negro leagues as equivalent to the majors, it is important to look at how this could have played out differently.

In the weeks and months after the announcement of Robinson’s signing by Branch Rickey and the Brooklyn Dodgers on October 23, 1945, which occurred without compensation for the Kansas City Monarchs, Negro league executives were reeling. Outside the doors of their offices in the black communities of Kansas City, Newark, Pittsburgh, elsewhere, there was jubilation, a collective celebration of the apparent proof of racial progress. Inside, however, there was anger and concern that a young star had been taken from their garters and what that might mean for their future.

The discourse of integration was not new. The public beating of resistance to baseball’s racial barrier began in the 1930s, and had been strongly maintained by black (Wendell Smith, Sam Lacy, et al.) And white (Lester Rodney) reporters. But it was the Second World War that made that noise deafening, many blacks served their country but were still despised by the white major leagues.

Black league teams heard that too. They were aware of the test practices that the major leagues did, with many of their players, and the clamor from many of those players to give them a good chance. Overall, however, they may have underestimated the power of the gears running behind the scenes, the integration machine that would bring the industry down.

So Negro league owners, including Thomas Baird and JL Wilkinson of the Monarchs, learned of their players’ signatures like the rest of the world: through breathless radio broadcasts and big newspaper headlines. There had been no negotiations with Rickey; years later, Baird would emphasize that the Dodgers owner never responded to the letters he wrote to discuss the matter.

Still there could be no recourse. In the name of progress, there would be no lawsuits or convictions for Rickey’s tactics. Together, the owners of the Negro leagues agreed to take the play in the hope that future transactions would be more favorable.

They didn’t know it then, but Rickey had no plans to leave that until there.

Weeks before the news of Robinson’s signing, a Dodgers executive asked Effa Manley, owner and business manager of the Newark Eagles, and eventually the first woman with a niche in the Hall of Fame, if she was interested in holding an exhibition game between her team and the Brooklyn club. Seeing the opportunity to verify that Negro baseball was on the same level as the National and American Leagues, Manley went further. A simple game turned into a series of five challenges, the meeting between the Dodgers and the Eagles turned into a showdown between two all-star lineups, loaded with players from various teams.

Manley’s selection didn’t win a game, but Rickey was pleased with the display. In the early months of 1946, four members of Manley’s all-star black team were signed by the Dodgers organization, including Don Newcombe of the Manley Eagles. Only the Philadelphia Stars, home of pitcher Roy Partlow, received any compensation, and that was just $ 1,000.

In a letter to Seward Posey, business manager of the Homestead Grays, on April 8, 1946, Manley wrote that she and the other owners looked “very stupid to sit up tense and not open their mouths to what was happening.”

But the problem was not that no one had spoken in favor of the owners. Someone had done it, it was just the wrong person.

“If the Brooklyn Dodgers want Robinson, star shortstop for the Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro leagues, they should pay for him,” Clark Griffith, owner of the Washington Senators, told The Associated Press just a day later. that Robinson’s signature was announced. “Although it is true that we do not have any agreement with the black leagues, both the National League and the American, we cannot act outside the law by taking their stars. We have no right to destroy them ”.

Rickey claimed that black leagues were illegitimate and “in the zone of a racket.” He also responded directly to his fellow owner; “Clark Griffith, on the contrary, I have not signed a player from what I consider an organized league.”

If someone else in major league baseball had caught Rickey’s attention, the story could have played out differently. Perhaps Newcombe and Partlow would not have been signed without an appropriate reward for their teams; perhaps there would have been room in the majors for black managers and executives alongside players dimly lit by “the call.” But it was Griffith who made the observation, and his words were irreparably connected to his past.

Beyond the competitive seasons of 1943 and 1945, the Griffith Senators were perennial denizens of the AL basement from the mid-1930s to the mid-1940s, and as the team’s performance went, so did the attendance. . Despite not having outside investments, Griffith was financially afloat by leasing Griffith Stadium to the Washington NFL (National Football League) team, and most notably the Homestead Grays of the Negro leagues.

For Negro league team owners, renting stadiums was a common expense; for the owners of the white teams, the income was more than enough reason to “support” black baseball. In a September 1945 communication to New York City Mayor Fiorello La Guardia, written in response to an investigation of Major League Baseball by the La Guardia Committee on Unity, Larry MacPhail, president and general manager of the Yankees , made his position clear: “Organized baseball earns substantial income from running Negro leagues and wants those leagues to continue and prosper.” And he added: “Only the Yankees organization receives almost $ 100,000 annually from rents and concessions related to black league games.”

It wasn’t just Griffith’s financial gamble on continuation of black baseball that caused some questioning of his wake-up call to Rickey. For MacPhail, who had gone solo as far as the West Coast looking for new talent, Griffith had become a regular recruiter of Latino players (his 1944 roster had nine Cuban players and another, Alex Carrasquel, from Venezuela), although he a single black American was reluctant to sign.

“Griffith is one of the owners of the major leagues who prefers to go outside the borders of the United States to bring in players, rather than employ American citizens of color,” Wendell Smith wrote in a column in The Pittsburgh Courier on May 26, 1945. “He travels thousands and thousands of miles in search of players, when he could sign a black player in ten minutes.”

For Smith and others, Griffith’s conflict of interest was considered much more egregious than Rickey’s. A decade had passed since Griffith told Sam Lacy that integration would end black leagues and put hundreds of blacks out of work, but even then Griffith’s comment was seen as a justification for his tendency to discriminate against blacks. Then, during a time of hope and reflection, his words were despised again.

“As far as I’m concerned, whatever Griffith says, good or bad, about black baseball or black baseball players, it goes in one ear and out the other,” Smith wrote. “No individual who denies opportunities to the citizens of the country in which he lives deserves to be heard.”

But the owners of Negro league teams, having little faith that an entire industry would not be unfairly sacrificed for a handful of signature coins and the inequity of future generations, were listening. They had no reason not to.

“Both of your leagues have established a splendid reputation and now have the support and respect of people of color across the country as well as decent white people,” Griffith wrote to Homestead Grays owner Cum Posey on November 5. 1945. “They have not pirated organized baseball or stolen anything from it, and organized baseball has no moral right to take anything away from them without their consent.”

“Mr. Posey, anything worth fighting for is worth fighting for, so you guys shouldn’t stop making the necessary moves to protect the existence of your two established Negro leagues. Don’t let anyone destroy them ”.

Andrea Williams is the author of “Baseball’s Leading Lady: Effa Manley and the Rise and Fall of the Negro Leagues.”

Translation: Alfonso L. Tusa C. April 16, 2021.