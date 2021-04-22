We have never seen the OnePlus Nord at this price

One of the most recommended smartphones continues to fall in price, do not miss this opportunity.

The OnePlus smartphone is at your fingertips for less than 300 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. The OnePlus Nord can be yours for only 274 euros, all you have to do is apply the coupon DESMADRE40 before the purchase is completed. In addition, you will enjoy free shipping.

Everything you win with the OnePlus Nord

The Chinese smartphone arrives with a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, a powerful chip capable of moving demanding applications and games without suffering. This OnePlus Nord also has 4 rear cameras and a battery that you can charge at full speed. What else are you going to ask for for less than 300 euros?

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.44 ″ AMOLED screen Full HD + 4 rear cameras 4.115 mAh battery with fast charge at 30W Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, NFC Buy on AliExpress: OnePlus Nord

