La Jornada newspaper

Monday May 11, 2020, p. a10

Prague. Steps taken in the Czech Republic to curb the coronavirus pandemic emptied Prague’s concert halls, cinemas and theaters, forcing the entertainment industry to innovate, for example by launching a car culture festival.

The Art Parking festival started two weeks ago and we have screened between 25 and 30 films, plays and concerts, explained producer Jakub Vedral.

Upon arrival, viewers receive a receiver with headphones and a cable to connect it to the car radio, where they can follow the show live by lowering the windows.

The masked staff delivers menus and sells snacks and drinks to the assembled public at a municipal market or an abandoned train station.

Vedral noted with satisfaction that the festival has offered work to people who would otherwise have had to stay at home.

But he is happy that the meeting ends when the government begins on Monday to return to activities and open concert halls and cinemas.

We can go on for another two weeks. But it is really an emergency operation and we will be happy to resume cultural work without cars, he said.

On Saturday, passengers in about 60 vehicles attended a concert by Czech heavy rock group Znouzectnost, whose name means making a virtue of necessity.

We have never done anything so exotic, touch for vehicles. It is an original experience, assured the group’s drummer, Caine.

Spectators honked their horns and played with the lights, clapped and waved their arms out the windows, and many of them had trouble maintaining the two-meter safe distance.

Young Martin Novohradsky, who traveled 80 kilometers to attend the concert, was delighted. It’s great! At least we are not stuck at home and can listen to live music, he said.

