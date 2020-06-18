Dario Nardella hopes that the route will finally be on the calendar

Consider that there is a good chance that it can be done

Formula 1 continues with the preparation of the calendar for when the eight races scheduled to date are played. On the table are several circuits, such as Portimao or Hockenheim, but the voices that point to Mugello as the stage for a second GP in Italy have gained special strength.

Dario Nardella, mayor of Florence, considers this to be the best and most real opportunity for the queen category to celebrate one of his races at Mugello. The Italian hopes that the news will finally be confirmed and Italy has two Grand Prix this 2020 season.

“I think we have never been so close to the possibility of having Formula 1 in Florence and on the Mugello circuit. We keep our fingers crossed for a second Formula 1 Grand Prix to take place in Italy this year,” he said. in statements collected by La Gazetta dello Sport.

Nardella believes that it would not only be a positive thing for the route, but also for the city of Florence, which is only 23 kilometers from the circuit. That is why he wants Mugello and Formula 1 to come to an agreement.

“It is practically true and, if we can finally have Mugello for the first time in an event that would be historic, it would be something that would remain in the annals of world motorsport, but also in the history of Florence,” he said to finish.

The first, and for the moment only, stop of Formula 1 in Italy will be the weekend of September 6 in Monza, as usual. If Mugello joined the calendar, it is possible to think that it would be the following week.

If it happens, Ferrari could have the opportunity to play its thousandth career in the premier class at home, which would undoubtedly be very special for both the team and the Tifosi.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard