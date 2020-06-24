Tuesday June 23, 2020

The Barcelona coach, Quique Setién, was seen to be somewhat histrionic and at times unhappy with the performance of his managers in passages of the game. His body expression was not very different from his postpartum statements, but he appreciated the victory anyway.

A tight victory was achieved by Barcelona against Athletic Club. A 1-0 that could have been bulky in the final part of the match, did not cover Barcelona’s lackluster game throughout the match. The Blaugrana coach himself analyzed the development and carried out a self-criticism of the task.

“Right now the clear objective is that, to win everything, and above all this type of very similar games, Leganés, the one in Seville, the one of today, very strong teams that lock up there and that costs us. We have lacked lucidity and precision, we have not been fine in some things, recovery after loss, filtering passes … « , Setién said in the post-match.

He also added that “we have managed to hit one of the many opportunities we have had near the area. Happy, but we must improve some things. The rival has had something to do, of course, that as the game progresses it weakens ”

The figure and scorer of the match, Iván Rakitic was happy to be important to the team again. « I am very happy that this goal helps the team and allows us to add the three points that, I repeat, were very important, » said the Croatian.