“We have had difficulties with injuries, but we are recovering”

Atlético de Madrid goalkeeper, the Slovenian Jan Oblak, considered that the team has had “difficulties with injuries” in recent games, but assured that they are “recovering” and that the results “are going to change”, in a moment in which their difference at the head of the League has been reduced to a minimum.

“I see the team well, maybe we have had difficulties with injuries, we have lacked players, but we are recovering and I think that in this final stretch we will enter well and results that in the last matches have not been in our favor, that is going to change and we are going to win, “Oblak said in statements offered by the club.

Atlético have missed 16 of the last 33 points at stake, which has meant that their lead at the top of the LaLiga Santander standings has been reduced to one point over Real Madrid and two over Barcelona.

In this context, they receive an Eibar that is fighting to get out of the relegation zone, since it is currently last with 23 points, four from salvation.

“With Eibar we have always had difficulties, there is never an easy game against anyone and less against Eibar. They are a team that plays well, that is in difficulties but the last games they have played have not done so badly either, the results have not gone well, but it is a difficult match, “said Oblak.

“We have to go to win it, we need three points like them and I am sure that in the field we will show and do enough to take those three important points, that we need them,” added the goalkeeper.

On a personal level, although in the last phase of the season he has received more goals, he continues being the least thrashed in the championship, with 20 goals against, ahead of Belgian Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), who has received 24. Oblak is the second goalkeeper who has stopped the most in this championship with 82 stopped balls, only behind Edgar Badía (Elche), who has stopped 95 but has received many more goals (46).

“I feel fine, I have not changed anything. When the team’s results have not gone so well, sometimes the goalkeeper’s work is more noticeable, but I think that all season I have been in a more or less equal line and I am sure of that I am not going to lower the level and that I will help the team to win the matches, “concluded Oblak, chosen as the best player of the month for March by the rojiblancos fans in the award given by the Mahou beer brand.