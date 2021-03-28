“We have grown and we did not know how much”

The band reviews the creative process of their latest album admitting that they have gained muscle and that they have cried composing

MADRID, 11 Mar. (EUROPA PRESS) –

Shinova has already dressed up ‘Good luck’, their sixth album conceived halfway between pre-pandemic and confinement on a stage to which they owe part of their essence. Both the creative process and the context have finished rounding an album that, like the Ferris wheel that illustrates the cover, manages to form a speech based on episodic pills that elevates the ‘shinovez’ to the maximum exponent.

In the process of presenting this new installment, Gabriel de la Rosa and Erlantz Prieto, vocalist and guitar-chorusist of the band, gut, in an interview with Europa Press at the headquarters of G News, the how and why, admitting that although the uncertainty was a starting point when it came to taking the album out for a walk, the “brutal illusion” has made everything start to work.

Although they admit that the consumer’s desire for music after a year without live shows has ended up exploding the equation of the success of their album – number two in sales, leading the list in the case of vinyl -, they assure that now the general public “supports in a brutal way, more than ever” the musical creators.

Yes OK much of the album “had been in the making before the pandemic“–up to three songs were recorded before the state of alarm-, Erlantz acknowledges that songs have had to be discarded because of their content.” It seemed that they were talking about the pandemic without talking about the pandemic. It could be a conflict or cause people to rate the disc at too specific a stage“, he asserts.

Still, the spirit of ‘Good luck’ does not separate from an “optimistic and cheerful” tone after times more “sad and dark”, a suit that “has been good” for the band.

SECOND FIRST TIMES AT HOME

Shinova showed the album first in Vitoria blindly and a week later in Bilbao after being presented in society. On the first date, they premiered the entire repertoire, and they got that feeling of “those first times when you don’t have a disk and you want to see what can work“.

“And in Vitoria we got a very nice surprise, because the songs quickly connected with the people,” says De la Rosa, who says that in the Bilbao gig, “already with the album presented”, they could see how the people “already he knew the songs “better than the band itself.

“It was very nice, starting at home that way is to remember. It was a first time full of many firsts“, emphasizes the vocalist, with words of thanks to all the technical part that makes the magic of the live possible.” It is an honor to work close to people who are made of this wood. “

Erlantz shares feelings in honor of the workmanship that is not seen in a concert. “There are very professional people who will always try to get things done,” he celebrates.

Given the uncertainty of the festival calendar, he assumes that there will be an adaptation process in what he understands as “a year of transition” where appointments of 20,000 people will have to be discarded while waiting for scenarios “more similar to the normality that was known. “before COVID.

The first sensations after the confinement were also special. De la Rosa recalls his first pass after confinement, a date in Gijón. “The first five minutes were very hard, shocking, also because of the contained emotion of months. But the music continued to work among the people. We did not see the mouths of the audience – because of the masks – but we did see the eyebrows, and that gives you an idea of ​​how happy they were, “he assures, amortizing that” he misses sweating and licking “in a concert, although giving for a fact that “music, of course, makes its way”.

COLMENERO AND THE NEW TEXTURES

‘The good luck’ has the signature in the production of Manuel Colmenero, a touch that they recognize as “an irruption” that has taught them “a lot”, taking them through hitherto unknown paths.

“We have played with sound textures, even at the level of the letters, managing to carry a more direct message without neglecting how that message is launched. It has been a very learning album “, assures Shinova’s voice.

On his side, Erlantz ends up admitting that the stoppage forced by the circumstances of last spring affected the band’s roadmap for the better. “It was good for us to slow down, take time to be able to work and bring songs forward. Without those two months, songs like ‘I owe you a song’ would not have come out. There are songs that would not have been born, “he assures.

In this line, he assumes that the stop helped to round off the final product. “I think it is inevitable to think that what happened has conditioned the album. It has been something very strong. Context always influences“.

“NOW THERE ARE MORE PEOPLE BEHIND US”

With this story after the last few months, Gabriel de la Rosa celebrates the “so beautiful response” that has been received from the public after just a few weeks since the launch.

After dropping up to six pills before the official release of the album, something that has helped promote “more powerfully” the whole album, have discovered in this form of delivery by installments a way to alleviate the lack of contact with the public.

In short, De la Rosa assures that after the last months they have detected more people supporting the group. “I think so, we have grown. We did not know to what extent and now we are seeing it. Many people write to us and sales have grown faster than ever. Everything is working and that indicates that, yes, there are more people behind.”

At this point, according to Erlantz’s prism, the good luck that the album title illustrates extends to the context in which the pandemic caught the group. “We were lucky and he caught us at the time of composing, and allowed us to have a pause. If it came to us with the newly released album, the band would have been in trouble. “

NINE HOURS, ONE VAN, NO CONCERT

Among the worst chapters caused by the pandemic situation, De la Rosa does not want to stop citing the failed concert that, in a scenario that he prefers not to reveal, could not be carried out despite crossing the country in a van for nine hours.

“We traveled nine hours, we arrived at the place … and they tell us that it is suspended. Although all security measures were guaranteed. No one came to greet us, they canceled the concert, but that same night we saw a multitude of bottles and a party in that place. Shall we put down the instruments and play here? “The vocalist asked, ironically.

After this reflection, he assumes that, although both the music industry and the regular concert audience “know what’s out there”, the rest of the scene “has demonized the culture in such a way that it is capable of destroying a production that feeds many people“.

“FROM DARK DAYS, BEAUTIFUL THINGS COME”

De la Rosa argues the optimistic tone of the repertoire of ‘Good luck’ with a confession that revolves around ‘I owe you a song’, which was the last song composed to complete the album.

“I’ve never said it … but it all came out at once. I remember writing that topic with tears. The tap was turned on, and while I was finishing writing, I couldn’t stop crying“, recognize.

As a moral, Shinova’s voice celebrates that “from such a hard moment, a beautiful song came out.” “From the darkest days, beautiful things come out,” the interview ends.