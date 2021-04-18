“We have deserved more than Madrid”

04/19/2021 at 12:01 AM CEST

Jose Bordalás, Getafe coach, regretted this Sunday at a press conference that when his team plays a good game (they drew 0-0 against Real Madrid), “issues unrelated to football” always appear, such as the play of the annulled goal to Mariano or the state from the lawn of the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

Asked why the grass was dry of his stadium, Bordalás was blunt: “I don’t comment on it. You get lost in things that are not important. I don’t know what happens when my team plays a good game, something other than football always comes out. The field is the way the team wants it to be. within the rules and legality, “he explained.

He was also questioned about Mariano’s goal being canceled for offside that Real Madrid did not like. About, He recalled that the VAR did not want to enter to assess two possible penalties on Ángel and Enes Ünal and made it clear that it respects the video arbitration system.

“They also tell me that there has been a possible penalty from Militao to Enes Unal. The VAR is there for that, to report if there is a penalty or not. If the penalties have not been called, they were not. Therefore I have nothing to do with it. I haven’t seen Mariano’s thing. I’m not going to get into any kind of controversy. The VAR is here to help. They have told me in the dressing room that Ángel and Únal have been penalized. And if they haven’t been whistled, it’s because the VAR has reviewed them. I will not go into the complaints of Real Madrid, “he explained.

In addition, he indicated he had the feeling that Getafe could have “won” after signing a great game in which his team shot up to fifteen times on goal..

“We have generated more than Real Madrid. We have deserved something more. Happy with the game that my players have played. The team has been daring and daring and we have gone for the game,” he said.

“We would have liked to have been more correct in the face of goal. Not only in this final stretch, throughout the championship. That lack of goal has weighed down on us. Now we flirt with relegation, but I’m not worried. The team generates chances. Yes we would not generate them, I would be worried. I am convinced that we will have the necessary success that we need. I cannot say anything to the boys. We are ambitious, daring and we are not rácanos, “he concluded.