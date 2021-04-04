“We have defeated one of the best teams in the world”

04/05/2021 at 12:58 AM CEST

The coach of Sevilla, Julen lopetegui, was shown this Sunday “happy, especially for the players, who have defeated the leader” of the league “already one of the best teams in the world”, Atlético de Madrid, after the victory by the minimum (1-0) of the sevillistas in the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

“We had a great game and we had a prize; other times you don’t have it doing things very well,” he declared at a press conference Lopetegui, for whom “It is not easy to miss a penalty and then it does not affect you “, indicated about the maximum penalty missed in minute 6 by the Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos.

“The award has been achieved”

The Basque coach insisted that “it has not affected the team or Lucas Ocampos” and added that later, in the second half, “the award has been achieved” of the victory against Atlético, a rival against whom he said that “he already knew that he had to score at a great level”, and even “Bono had to appear to defeat the leader.”

Julen lopetegui does not consider the fourth place captured because “There is much to do from here until the end of the season”, starting with the next matchday’s match against Celta, “one of the best-playing teams” in the competition, so he anticipates “a very tough match” on Monday 12th at the Balaídos stadium.