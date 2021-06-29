“We have broken the ice to pass a tie”

06/28/2021 at 9:29 PM CEST

He entered the team on matchday three of the group stage, against Slovakia, and has already earned a place in Luis Enrique’s eleven. Chelsea’s right-back, and captain, was one of the most prominent names in the match against Croatia, as he was the one who scored the second goal for the Spanish.

“It has suffered a lot, we had many tournaments in which we did not pass a tie and we have broken that ice against the runner-up in the world”, has commented César, recalling the defeats against Italy in the round of 16 of Euro 2016, as well as the one they suffered against Russia on penalties at the 2018 World Cup, also, in the second round.

The team took pride in getting the game back in extra time, because “It seemed that the game was over with the two goals from Croatia in seven or eight minutes”, has explained. The right back assures that “now the important thing is to remember well.”

Regarding Unai Simón’s error in Croatia’s first goal, Azpilicueta has exonerated him, assuring that “He is human and we can all fail, he has assumed it naturally and saved us in extra time and started the action of our second goal”.

Sergio Busquets, who has been designated MVP of the match between Spain and Croatia, has expressed himself in the same vein. “He has our confidence and he knows how important it is for us; he has a great mentality and calm, he is very ambitious and he has shown it by remaking himself”, asserted the captain of the ‘Roja’.