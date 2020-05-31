The coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 It has been raging since last December 2019 although it was not until March 2020 when the WHO declared that it was a pandemic. Spain did not take many days to declare a state of alarm and decree that a quarantine period began that still affects us today, immersed in the different phases of de-escalation by region.

Given that COVID-19 seems to be living with us for quite some time, developers have been implementing various projects based on the DP3T protocol, and now relying on the tools provided by Google and Apple, although we do not yet have any in full circulation. We tell you what projects are currently underway in the country.

The DP3T protocol

* Decentralized Privacy-Preserving Tracing project “, or DPPPT, formally known as DP3T to summarize acronyms. This is an international project whose mission is to establish the operation of the coronavirus-infected tracking projects that can benefit from it, and which sets a series of characteristics common to all the projects that to preserve anonymity and data security.

DP3T establishes procedures to guarantee anonymity and data security

The DP3T protocol establishes that apps must randomly generate a code on each phone in which they are installed, and begin to issue it periodically through the Bluetooth connection. At the same time, they listen to detect other nearby codes, thus being able to determine approximately the time that two users (two mobile phones) are close and there is a risk of contact.

Once a phone detects the same code two or more times, it determines that users may be at risk of contagion and stores said code in an internal list that is not shared with the outside, and that it is kept under an encryption system. Periodically, the health authorities update their database with those users who have tested positive, relating them to the code of their own phone.

Thus, the phones periodically check over the Internet if they have stored any of the codes that have tested positive for alert the owner of the phone that they should contact the health authorities and perform the test, in addition to other recommendations on self-quarantines and various procedures to try to contain the virus if it is actually infected.

As we see, it is about an anonymous process with data that is always stored on our own phone, that they do not abandon the same not even to be contrasted with the list of the authorities and that it also warns anonymously. Google and Apple established in their native tool, in fact, that it was impossible to access the geolocation of the phone in any way. This is the DP3T protocol that must be followed by apps in development to track those infected by the coronavirus.

DP3T contagion tracking projects underway

As we have said, after about four months of an effective pandemic and more time of crisis in various parts of the world, we still do not have any active application in our country. Different is what happens in other countries of the planet, with cases as well known as the apps of South Korea or Singapore, which have proven to be the most effective so far to get control and track the infected and thus contain the pandemic.

In the Singapore app, and in the DP3T protocol, OpenCoronavirus has been based, an app built by modules that has sought from the beginning to establish a system of selective quarantines instead of indiscriminate ones. The app develops a system similar to that of the DP3T protocol although expanded, allowing each user to carry a QR code on your phone that is tinted in one color or another depending on our level of risk. If any contact (DP3T) is positive, we turn yellow and it is recommended to go to the health authorities. If we are the positives, we become red and we will not be able to circulate freely. The QR is designed so that any authority can request it from us. In Open Coronairus there are several interested communities although none has been made public yet.

In Spain there are at least two official apps under development under the DP3T protocol, one national and the other in Valencia

For his part, the government of Spain It has been developing, along with several technology companies and the Secretary of State for Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, an app for it to operate throughout the national territory based on the DP3T protocol and using the native tools of Google and Apple for their respective operating systems, Android and iOS. The application is currently in a state of development and a pilot program will begin in the Canary Islands in June, so it will not take us long to know the results of this pilot and more information about it.

In Valencia they also develop an app at regional level (Foracovid), by Alfatec, and which is also based on the DP3T protocol set by the European Union, so it should be interoperable with the national app and also with any other that works in European territory. The app creates an anonymous and local list that checks the official lists also internally on the phone itself, thus guaranteeing the security and anonymity of each user’s data. For now, the app has not been published but it has been confirmed that it is in an advanced state of development and we will soon learn more about it.

Self-diagnosis and information apps

In addition to these apps, the Government of Spain has long ago circulated Assistance web appCOVID-19, an open source web app, with the collaboration of Telephone, which consists of a series of questions to which we will answer from our phone and which serve as a self-diagnosis to recommend or not contact health care services. The app serves as a screen between those who use it and emergency services, allowing them to download work and reduce the level of saturation. In addition, the app offers tips based on our responses.

In Spain there is also a chatbot, a conversational assistant for WhatsApp that allows users to use the messaging app to resolve doubts about the coronavirus, symptoms and other news, which has already undergone a pilot program in La Rioja. There are also other unofficial projects such as Celia Velasco’s Open COVID-19 Test, whose code is hosted on Github, or the Yometesteoencasa test, whose code is also on Github.

For now, none of the official apps in development have been published.

All these projects are underway in Spain, in addition to the self-diagnosis and information tools of the different autonomous communities, but an official app is not yet available as such to guarantee its effectiveness and allows us to have contagions controlled as much as possible. It remains to wait for any of the official DP3T apps to give positive results from their respective pilot tests so that we can finally carry one more tool on the phone to fight the pandemic.