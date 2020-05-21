The White House’s Responsibility to CDC Guides 2:37

. – During the first weeks of the United States coronavirus outbreak, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tracked an increasing number of transmissions in Europe and elsewhere, and proposed a global warning that would alert travelers to the dangers of air travel.

But it was nearly a week before the alert was issued publicly – a significant time lost as nearly 66,000 European travelers entered American airports each day.

The delay, detailed in documents obtained by CNN, is the most recent example of a growing sense of disconnect between CDC and the White House.

In interviews with CNN, CDC officials noted that their agency’s efforts to organize a coordinated response to the covid-19 pandemic have been hampered by a White House that makes its decisions driven by politics rather than science.

The result has worsened the effects of the crisis, sources within the CDC said, and has relegated the 73-year-old agency – traditionally charged with leading the nation’s response to infectious diseases – to a supporting role.

The mounting tensions between the CDC leadership and the White House over the perception that the agency has been sidelined represent a story that has played out in the media for weeks. But now, middle and high-ranking officials within the agency – six of whom spoke to CNN for this story – began to express their discontent. The six members mentioned all spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

“We have been gagged,” said a current CDC official. “The difficult thing is that if we had acted earlier on what we knew and recommended, we would have saved lives and money.”

When did the relationship begin to deteriorate?

Sources say the source of the trust issues between the CDC and the White House date back to the agency’s failed effort to distribute coronavirus screening tests in early February, when contamination in the laboratory caused long delays. The relationship between the two sides deteriorated further later that month, after Nancy Messonnier, a senior CDC official, warned the Americans – at a time when President Donald Trump was out of the country and The threat played down – that “disruption of daily life could be serious.”

The consequences have been leaked to the American public in tangible ways.

One of them, which caused consternation within the agency, involved the delayed travel warning in early March.

As covid-19 spread around the world, a CDC internal daily report, dated March 2, attributed Italy to the spread in the European region, but also noted “evidence of local transmission in 29 other countries ”. Then, in a follow-up report two days later, “85 international locations” had reported cases.

On March 5, with three of the top six countries outside of China affected by the disease in Europe, the CDC had an expectation to issue a global travel alert that same night, according to an agency document that noted that the alert was had internally authorized.

Although the CDC had already issued some travel warnings for specific countries – such as China, Italy, Iran and South Korea – the proposed alert would have urged that precautions be taken to visit any part of the world.

But it didn’t happen that night. For inexplicable reasons, the expected travel alert was released on March 5, and was not issued until March 11, the same day that Trump announced tight restrictions on flights from more than two dozen European countries.

When asked about this lapse, a Trump administration official noted that the CDC issued warnings and alerts in early March for specific countries with coronavirus outbreaks.

The administration official also argued that the CDC is one of the many agencies that make up the White House coronavirus task force, and that that entity’s views have always been represented at group meetings, in addition to Include yourself in what has been presented during White House briefings about the virus.

The CDC did not respond to multiple requests to comment on the issue of the travel warning, nor on the broader claim that the agency has been sidelined.

The White House focused on China instead of Europe, sources say

A senior CDC official told CNN that the agency also alerted the government to the rapid spread of the virus in Europe, but added that “the White House was extremely focused on China and did not want to anger Europe … despite the fact that from there Most of our cases originally came. ”

Some experts indicate that the worst consequence of the frayed relationship is the general feeling that CDC has lost its place as the face and voice of public health amid a pandemic that was not seen 100 years ago.

“The CDC … made some of the mistakes with the first few test problems, and it seemed like they didn’t trust them as much after that,” said James Curran, dean of the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University and a former official at the CDC. However, he added: “There is no place in the world that has more epidemiologists and scientists studying respiratory infections … We need them now.”

During the 2009 swine flu pandemic, Dr. Anne Schuchat, then director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases – now the deputy chief editor – had a constant presence in the media, so much so that was the inspiration for the character of Kate Winslet in the movie “Contagion”.

In the 2014 Ebola crisis, then-CDC Director Tom Frieden took command of public attention, led press conferences to deliver the latest news, and was often the voice of the federal government’s response in media interviews.

Although current CDC leader Dr. Robert Redfield participates in White House briefings, experts say his presence has been lower compared to that of his predecessors. In fact, the public face of the covid-19 crisis has been ceded to Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the president’s coronavirus task force.

“I respect and admire Dr. Fauci immensely, but he represents the scientific and research line, and Dr. Birx represents the political line at the White House level,” said Dr. Howard Markel, historian of medicine and public health at the University of Michigan. “CDC represents the public health line, both internationally and working with state and territorial health agencies, so I would like a representative of that line.”

Trump administration has sidelined CDC in response to coronavirus, sources say

During the first days of the outbreak in China, the CDC was at the forefront of public messages.

The agency arranged a conference call with journalists about the new coronavirus on January 17, not even a week after China reported its first death.

“This is a serious situation,” said Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. “It is crucial to be proactive and be prepared,” he added.

But then came Messonnier’s grim warning on February 25. The next day, Trump installed Vice President Mike Pence as head of the White House coronavirus task force.

In a couple of weeks, teleconferencing dropped.

“Then he got very risky because he obviously became hyperpolitical,” said a current CDC staff member.

Earlier this month, CNN reported that the Trump administration shelved CDC-drafted guidelines to reopen the country. The agency’s guidelines were stricter and more detailed than the White House’s own roadmap for returning to normal.

“If you look at our guideline documents that are online, the recommendations have dimmed a lot,” said a current CDC official. “Those who wrote in March say: ‘Go home and stay there,’ and they are very clear. And those now say, “In consultation with state and local governors, do as they say.”

The official added: “Normally we give guidance and then the states take that guidance and turn it into politics.”

A CDC employee said a general concern is that the agency’s scientific work is being pushed into the background by politics.

“The message we received in previous governments was ‘you are the scientists,'” said the employee. “That is not the case this time. If the science we are offering contradicts a specific political objective, then we are the problem. ”

CNN's Drew Griffin, Nelli Black and CNN's Collette Richards contributed to this report.

