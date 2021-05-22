“We have been fighting for the first title for a long time”

05/22/2021 at 8:59 PM CEST

Mario Gaspar, captain of Villarreal, focused his gaze on the final of the Europa League after being traced back by Real Madrid on the last day of LaLiga Santander and finishing in the ‘Conference League’ position, and assured that they have been fighting for a long time. the first title “in the club’s history.

“We are excited to win the first title in the club’s history. Many players have been fighting for a long time for that moment, “he said in Movistar +.

“Doing a hot analysis is difficult. We will have to keep an eye on the whole season. We had a stage in which we drew a lot, with many injuries. There has been wear and tear and we must push ourselves to reach the Europa League in the future,” he added.

The Villarreal captain regretted finishing seventh, without meeting his league goals. “We played a lot in the league. Playing against an opponent like Madrid is a good preparation to play on Wednesday.”

“We had the objective of finishing fifth or sixth, but it has not happened. At halftime we were aware that there we were a little more expensive. The information arrived as things were happening to take risks. Real Madrid is a great team and they know how to handle these situations. The first half we were better, in the second they tightened us better and we played more directly. ”